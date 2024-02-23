Nigerian Bottling Company Intensifies #YouthEmpowered Initiative for Nigerian Youth

The investment in the education and the training of youths is without a doubt the cornerstone of any economy and for the most part the prosperity of a nation. As aptly described by Nelson Mandela, “The Youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.”

It is with this realisation that Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has continued to invest in the development of Nigerians youths through its #YouthEmpowered initiative.

Having completed successful editions of #YouthEmpowered at the University of Lagos (Unilag), Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), the Lagos State University (LASU) and other community-based events in Victoria Island, the company has already reached and impacted over 2,000 youths in the current editions, and over 40,000 since its inception. Interestingly, the plan is to reach even more as the program makes its way across other locations in the country.

The training sessions which are targeted at individuals between the ages of 18-35, are designed to expose participants to interactive training sessions on entrepreneurship, career planning, financial literacy, time management, artificial intelligence and more.

The Director’s Business Grant

A central feature of the #YouthEmpowered training sessions is the Director’s Business Grant – a business idea pitch session, likened to the popular ‘Dragons’ Den,’ where young entrepreneurs get a chance to pitch their ideas to judges for a chance at winning a business grant and other prizes.

Since December 2023, several young entrepreneurs have benefitted from this initiative and have received much-needed financial assistance to help their businesses grow.

A perfect example of the pitch session was on display in Victoria Island, where Kehinde Johnson, a student and trader of the popular local delicacy, ‘Boli’, and Deborah Akinde, the owner of a handmade bag brand, were the lucky winners. In Lagos State University (LASU), Shukurat Akinola, the CEO of Lara Dishes — a small business that offers home-cooked meals — carted home the grant. In YabaTech, Afolabi Isaac Oluwapelumi, a student with his sights set on mastering the intricacies of web development was the lucky winner.

Whether it was in Victoria Island, LASU or YabaTech, one thing was common amongst all the winners — wide grins, contagious excitement and heartwarming acceptance speeches that had us all grinning from ear to ear.

Unforgettable Moments

Out of the fear of missing out or FOMO like they say, #YouthEmpowered should be firmly planted on your radar. In addition to the possibilities of participating in the business pitch session, the entire training session has been designed to empower young Nigerians.

A case in point is when Oluwafunmike Salami, the Founder of Funmike Foundation, an NGO dedicated to supporting young people through school, received the promise of a monthly investment from Vantage Realty Ltd at the Victoria Island event. Another such moment was when the Nigerian Bottling Company announced mentoring opportunities for twelve students of the Lagos State University.

And that’s not all! There were also teamwork presentations and interactive quizzes, where numerous participants triumphantly claimed NBC-branded gift items. Overall, the atmosphere at every session held so far has been filled with enthusiasm, fostering both learning and a sense of togetherness among the attendees.

Insightful Sessions to Crush Your Goals

How can you participate?

On the 29th of February and the 1st of March. So, mark your calendars and clear your schedules for a transformative experience that will set the tone for your success in 2024.

The second thing you need to know is that the training sessions are free! The NBC #YouthEmpowered program believes in breaking barriers and making empowerment accessible to all. All you have to do is register here, to secure your spot!

#YouthEmpowered is an initiative by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. aimed at supporting individuals aged 18-30 with access to the right training and skills necessary to realize their goals. Through a series of workshops, mentorship programs, and resources, #YouthEmpowered strives to equip participants with essential life and employability skills.

Sponsored Content