ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Olooh

Major Rich Aunty Vibes This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 223

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Tiffany Amber

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Syari Bespoke

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Kadiju

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Lisa Folawiyo

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Lanre Da Silva

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Huddaya

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | El-Attire

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3 | Darling Nigeria

Published

1 day ago

 on

The grand finale to 3 days of revelling in fashion at the 20th edition of the ARISE Fashion Week came to a remarkable conclusion on Saturday the 4th day of February 2023. On its third day, this “Future Forward” themed event featured some of the most classic names in the African fashion industry. 10 exceptional designers from Africa and the diaspora showcased their amazing collections against a backdrop of curated selections of jazz music in celebration of progressive African creativity in fashion and music, as well as ARISE’s role in championing musical and design talents from our continent and beyond.

In case you missed it, check out the coverage of the event on www.bellanaijastyle.com and @bellanaijastyle on Instagram.

See photographs from the runway show below:

Photography: @insignaonline

