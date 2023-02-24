Love Across Borders! Dahila and Seyi’s Jamaican-Nigerian Wedding Will Make Your Day

It is always fascinating to see the power of love in bringing two people with different cultures and background together. Today, we are taking in all the sweetness as Dahila and Seyi journey to forever in their beautiful Jamaican-Nigerian white wedding!

The sweethearts exchanged their vows in an intimate indoor wedding with friends and family in attendance. They both looked absolutely dashing and we can tell they are so in love just by the way they stare into each other’s eyes. Their wedding reception had us in our feelings with all the love, happiness, and heartfelt speeches. It was also beautiful to see them represent their cultures with so much elegance and we bet you will be glued to your screens as you watch.

Enjoy Dahila and Seyi’s Jamaican-Nigerian wedding below:

Credits:

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Featured image: @roeweddings