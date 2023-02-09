Connect with us

Dodos is a Mom!

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church - Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It's Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Toni and Farrel's Wedding Photos Will Certainly Brighten Your Day!

Zoussi and Debo's Love Began at a Birthday Party!

Transforming Love stories into an Experiential Art; Ibidunni Damilola sheds the light on the Nupital Symphony

Love Gave Malik a Second Chance with Fatima! Enjoy Their Kamu & Wedding Dinner

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral "Beautiful Day" Video? His debut single is coming

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians' Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian make up artist and beauty vlogger Dodos Lydia Uvieghara has announced the birth of her baby with husband Tolu Iteboje.

The digital creator made the announcement on her official Instagram page with a series a photos of her, her new born and her family.

 

Dodos tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, Tolu in a romantic wedding in Marrakech on the 28th of September 2019.

We are wishing Dodos and her family all the best on their new journey.

