Dodos is a Mom!

Nigerian make up artist and beauty vlogger Dodos Lydia Uvieghara has announced the birth of her baby with husband Tolu Iteboje.

The digital creator made the announcement on her official Instagram page with a series a photos of her, her new born and her family.

Dodos tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, Tolu in a romantic wedding in Marrakech on the 28th of September 2019.

We are wishing Dodos and her family all the best on their new journey.