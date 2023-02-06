Connect with us

#BBTitans: Ebubu & Tsastii Have Won the HOH Title for this Week

10 Questions With… Sandra on Her Fave Moments in Biggie's House | #BNxBBTitans

Ini Edo talks about Her Childhood, "Shanty Town" & Women's Empowerment on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Ramsey Nouah Announces New Nollywood Project "Igbo Landing" in Collaboration With Play Network Studios

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion" featuring Bisola Aiyeola & Falz 

EGOT Status Confirmed! Viola Davis Wins GRAMMY for Narrating her Book “Finding Me”

Here's Everyone Who Won The 2023 Grammys

Lukay and Jaypee Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

South Africa Get Ready! Kevin Hart’s "Die Hart" is coming to Prime Video this February

Published

15 mins ago

 on

The Head of House challenge for the second week in the Big Brother Titans house took place a few minutes ago, and Ebubu and Tsastii (the Royals) emerged as the winners.

The Royals and Maya (Marvin and Yaya) qualified for the last round. Yaya and Tsastii both played on behalf of their pairs.

The HOH challenge was in three rounds. In round 1, the housemates were told to throw three balls at a target board and try to get the highest number. The task had to be done in three minutes. In Round 2, the housemates had to flip cups that were set on tables in front of them. The housemates who flipped the most cups will move on to the next round. For round 3, they put the numbers on a square outline on a table in ascending order and then ran to their seats.

Congratulations, to the new HOHs.

