Connect with us

Events Scoop

How Your Faves Showed Up for ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Events Style

Attention-Grabbing Looks at ARISE Fashion Week 2023 | Blue Carpet Day 3

Events Music Scoop

Our Favourite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2023 Grammys!

Events News Promotions

Basketball Africa League(BAL) IN Lagos Sizzles with Naomi Campbell and A-List Celebrities

Events Music Scoop

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Events News Promotions

Tulsa Based Femtech Startup, Sanicle.us joins Americorps and Other Partners to Honour Martin Luther King Jr

Events Music Scoop

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Events Promotions

Maison Martell brought an Audacious experience to the Capital City of Nigeria, Abuja | See more

Events News Promotions

'An Arabian Evening'; Folajomi Oladimeji celebrated his Birthday with a Ritzy Event | Here's how it went

Events Style

The Stylish Guests Spotted on the Blue Carpet at ARISE Fashion Week Day 2

Events

How Your Faves Showed Up for ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A-list performers flew in from across the globe to experience the latest from African designers, bringing their fashion A-game on the carpet and front row of ARISE Fashion Week 2023. Thanks to our incredible team, we got a 360-degree view of what style looked like on the blue carpet from Day 1 to 3.

Keep scrolling to see how some of your faves showed up at AFW, and go to www.bellanaijastyle.com for all the must-see looks.

Ayra Starr

Chiké

D’banj

Joeboy

Timaya

Rema

Tania Omotayo 

Rita Dominic Anosike

Mabel Makun

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Ojy Okpe

Chioma Ikokwu

TeeZee

Taymesan

Nonye Udeogu

Mai Atafo

Seyitan Atigarin

Eku Edewor

Emmanuel

Sammy Walsh

Tobe Ugeh

Larry Hector

Akin Faminu

Boma

Modella

Olive Emodi

Adebola Williams

Toolz

Mariam Timmer 

Bovi

Wizkid

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don’t Wait for Your Partner to Find You

Nigerians are Buying Naira with Naira! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life
css.php