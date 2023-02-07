How Your Faves Showed Up for ARISE Fashion Week 2023

A-list performers flew in from across the globe to experience the latest from African designers, bringing their fashion A-game on the carpet and front row of ARISE Fashion Week 2023. Thanks to our incredible team, we got a 360-degree view of what style looked like on the blue carpet from Day 1 to 3.

Keep scrolling to see how some of your faves showed up at AFW, and go to www.bellanaijastyle.com for all the must-see looks.

Ayra Starr

Chiké

D’banj

Joeboy

Timaya

Rema

Tania Omotayo

Rita Dominic Anosike

Mabel Makun

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Ojy Okpe

Chioma Ikokwu

TeeZee

Taymesan

Nonye Udeogu

Mai Atafo

Seyitan Atigarin

Eku Edewor

Emmanuel

Sammy Walsh

Tobe Ugeh

Larry Hector

Akin Faminu

Boma

Modella

Olive Emodi

Adebola Williams

Toolz

Mariam Timmer

Bovi

Wizkid