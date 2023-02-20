Connect with us

Weddings

It's a Beautiful Jamaican – Nigerian Fusion as Khadijah and Lanre Seal Their Love!!

Weddings

Oyinkansola & Olusayo Met During a Job Interview - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

It's Love in Ghana! Enjoy Adelaide and Wisdom's White Wedding Video

Weddings

Thanks To Tosin's Brother, Toyosi and Tosin are on their Forever Journey!

Weddings

It's Love in the Air For Fadekemi &  Olufemi Who Met on Instagram!

Weddings

Love Happened When Chinaza & Eyo Reunited Years after Secondary School!

Weddings

Oyin & Ore Had their Perfect Destination Wedding in Seychelles!

Weddings

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, the #LovingFF Ship is Sailing For Life!

Weddings

Take a Dive Into The Love Zone With all The Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Enjoy the Beauty of Culture With Zillah and Dennis' Ghanaian Wedding

Weddings

It’s a Beautiful Jamaican – Nigerian Fusion as Khadijah and Lanre Seal Their Love!!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Seeing people of different cultures and backgrounds coming together is so heartwarming. Today, Khadijah and Lanre are giving us a thrill with their beautiful  Jamaican – Nigerian wedding.

It was an instant connection when they met years ago. Their love for the same things brought them closer and now,  they’ve made a forever promise in their dreamy wedding.  Khadijah dazzled in her outfits and Lanre made such a dapper groom!  From their vibrant trad to their lit white wedding… they infused Khadijah’s Jamaican heritage and Lanre’s unique Igbo and Yoruba culture in the most beautiful way.

Their wedding was a celebration of love amidst a rich display of culture. We are totally excited for the sweethearts as they ride happily into their ever after!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Khadijah:

We began dating spring of 2019 In Atlanta, Ga. Lanre is a physician, and I was an ICU nurse. We hit off immediately after discovering our shared passions for medicine, travel, and great food! After two years of dating, Lanre popped the question at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens followed by a birthday celebration for me. We had our wedding in January 2023 in Lagos, and our friends and family travelled from all corners of the world to celebrate our union. It was a submersion of cultures highlighting my Jamaican heritage and Lanre’s unique Igbo and Yoruba culture.

Here is how Khadijah and Lanre had their Jamaican-Nigerian trad

Credits:

White wedding

Bride@khadijah.udu
Suit@kinghakbal
Planner@trendybeevents | @bisolatrendybee
Decor: @lavishbymichelleevents
Dress@bridesbynona
Hairstylist@ferdinandshair
Makeup@makeupbynimzy
Photography@abayomiakinaina
Lights and effects@innovatemedial

Traditional wedding

Bride@khadijah.udu
Planner@etaleventsng
Makeup@makeupbynimzy
Hairstylist@fabuloushairdo
Green Dress@marveeofficial
White dress: @tojufoyeh
Agbada: @kinghakbal
Photography@kayode_ogungbade

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Udochi Mbalewe: My Experience As a Youth Corp Electoral Officer is A Testament That Our Votes Count

BN Book Review: Stripped by Solape Akinpelu | Review by The BookLady NG

Ayishat Olanrewaju: How to Show Up Authentically When Building your Brand

#BNCelebratingLove: Gloria’s Love Journey Took Her Beyond Her Fears

Paula Pwul: How to Build The Side Hustle Culture
css.php