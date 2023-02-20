It’s a Beautiful Jamaican – Nigerian Fusion as Khadijah and Lanre Seal Their Love!!

Seeing people of different cultures and backgrounds coming together is so heartwarming. Today, Khadijah and Lanre are giving us a thrill with their beautiful Jamaican – Nigerian wedding.

It was an instant connection when they met years ago. Their love for the same things brought them closer and now, they’ve made a forever promise in their dreamy wedding. Khadijah dazzled in her outfits and Lanre made such a dapper groom! From their vibrant trad to their lit white wedding… they infused Khadijah’s Jamaican heritage and Lanre’s unique Igbo and Yoruba culture in the most beautiful way.

Their wedding was a celebration of love amidst a rich display of culture. We are totally excited for the sweethearts as they ride happily into their ever after!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Khadijah:

We began dating spring of 2019 In Atlanta, Ga. Lanre is a physician, and I was an ICU nurse. We hit off immediately after discovering our shared passions for medicine, travel, and great food! After two years of dating, Lanre popped the question at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens followed by a birthday celebration for me. We had our wedding in January 2023 in Lagos, and our friends and family travelled from all corners of the world to celebrate our union. It was a submersion of cultures highlighting my Jamaican heritage and Lanre’s unique Igbo and Yoruba culture.

Here is how Khadijah and Lanre had their Jamaican-Nigerian trad

