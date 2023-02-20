Joining Hands for a Peaceful and Inclusive General Election

The recent restlessness in Warri and its environs over the past weeks have been tough, testing our resilience as a people. These same expressions have also been observed in other parts of the country. In times like this, our bond as a community and people is more important than ever, because our unity is far greater than the sum total of our parts. My fellow Nigerians, there is strength in drawing together instead of choosing division. There is power in peace, over chaos.

We must not allow temporary events to break the peace, stability, and love among us as citizens. We cannot afford to lose lives, infrastructure, or property any further. Therefore, I implore you to choose peace, for without peace there is no nation. As the general elections draw closer, I encourage you to keep your heart focused on rebuilding our great nation, and commit to taking steps to ensure it becomes a reality.

To our youths, I’d like to thank you for the courage you’ve shown over the last few years. I am immensely proud of our budding culture of accountability and political participation. The 2023 election season, is our chance to take it further democratically.

For far too long, too many have believed the lie, that our voices don’t matter, and our votes don’t count. This lie has only birthed despair, which steals our ability to create the future we need. Today, many challenges we pray about, are the result of policies of leadership and the response of followership to these decisions, across all levels since the advent of our journey as an independent nation.

Sadly, one thing that has united all Nigerian youths, is that for a long, we have raised our hands to the Almighty, with burdens in our hearts and tears in our eyes. But there is hope: The Almighty has put the answers to those prayers in those very same hands. Take those hands and able bodies, and go engage in the political process peacefully.

Apathy can no longer be a choice, just as the last-minute fire brigade approach, can no longer be our choice. We must be thorough and deliberate in our choices, as well as the manner in which we go about them, for our sake and for the sake of generations to come. Young Nigerians, we can only birth change by voting for the leaders who will champion laws, policies, and actions for our peace and progress. Leaders who will choose our collective future over their personal aims and ambitions.