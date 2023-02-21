Tobi Amusan is first Nigerian to be Nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award! 🌟

Nigerian track and field star Tobi Amusan has been nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sports Award. Amusan was shortlisted alongside five others in the Breakthrough of the Year category.

The world record holder for 100m hurdles is the first Nigerian to be nominated for the award.

In 2022, Tobi Amusan put the world on notice as she became Nigeria’s first World Record (WR) holder in any track and field event, after running an incredible time of 12.12s to clinch the 100m Hurdles semifinal race at the World Championships in Oregon.

The speedster also became Nigeria’s first outdoors World Champion when she won the World title in the final. She raced to an even more impressive time of 12.06s (2.6m/s).

Tobi Amusan continued her blistering run of form by adding more Commonwealth and Diamond League titles to her collection. She raced to the record-breaking times of 12.30s (Games Record) and 12.29s (Meeting Record) to successfully defend both titles.

The 25 year old is the first Nigerian athlete in history to achieve this feat.

See full list of the nominees below:

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Steph Curry (USA)

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden)

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Max Verstappen (Netherlands)

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

Katie Ledecky (USA)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Iga Świątek (Poland)

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Argentina Men’s Football Team

England Women’s Football Team

France Men’s Rugby Team

Golden State Warriors (USA)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria)

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria)

Nathan Chen (USA)

Morocco Men’s Football Team

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

LAUREUS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD

Diede de Groot (Netherlands)

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland)

Declan Farmer (USA)

Cameron Leslie (New Zealand)

Oksana Masters (USA)

Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway)

LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Justine Dupont (France)

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia)

Eileen Gu (China)

Chloe Kim (USA)

Rayssa Leal (Brazil)

Filipe Toledo (Brazil)

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD

Programmes shortlisted by a specialist selection panel; Laureus Academy select the Award recipient

Boxgirls (Kenya)

High Five (Germany)

Made For More (South Africa)

Slum Soccer (India)

TeamUp (Global)

**

Photo Credit: Twitter/Laureus World Sports Awards