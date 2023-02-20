Connect with us

REDTV Releases First Episode of "When Are We Getting Married" starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum | Watch

Published

5 hours ago

 on


REDTV has released the first episode of their new original series “When Are We Getting Married.”

The series follows the story of two young lovers who move in together and try to make their relationship work in spite of their different views on life.

Produced by Bola Atta, “When Are We Getting Married” shows the importance of having chemistry in a relationship but also acknowledges that it’s not a guarantee that the relationship will work. The show also touches on issues facing young Nigerians trying to navigate romantic relationships

“Edith (Immaculata OkoKasum) and Fenwa (Ric Hassani) are on different wavelengths about love and the prospect of getting married. They must fight the world, their fears, their pasts and each other if their relationship will survive and go the distance.”

Watch episode 1 below:

