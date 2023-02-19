Moët & Chandon Toasts To Love at 2 of Lagos Finest Restaurants In Celebration Of Valentine’s Day

Moët & Chandon celebrated Valentine’s Day with a toast to love at two of Lagos finest Restaurants; Kaly and Venice, bringing together diners to celebrate moments that matter, and everything in between.

Couples were treated to a carefully curated menu for the day paired with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial and treated to a night of love and music with performances from Becca and Chike.





With over 200 years as an internationally loved champagne brand, Moët & Chandon remains deeply rooted in sharing the magic of champagne. The iconic champagne brand prides itself in its dedication to celebrating life’s most precious moments from birthdays to weddings, or even the more intimate moments like Valentine’s day.

