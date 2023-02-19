Connect with us

Events News Promotions Sweet Spot

Moët & Chandon Toasts To Love at 2 of Lagos Finest Restaurants In Celebration Of Valentine’s Day

Events Promotions

Introducing the GoodLife Restaurant launched by the SRS Collection in Lagos | See more

Events Promotions

Freedom Foundation is set to equip Students of Lagos towards fighting Drug Abuse

Events Promotions

Women's Rights in Human Rights: an Awareness session towards eradicating Gender-based Violence Globally | See More

Events News Promotions

itel and Airtel Partner to Launch the itel A60, Making 4G Accessible to Everyone

Career Events

6 Takeaways from BellaNaija’s Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

Events Movies & TV Scoop

OJ Posharella, Princess & Samantha Showed Up in Style for the "Real Housewives of Abuja" Premiere

Events Music Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Events Music Scoop

Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BRIT Awards

Events

Moët & Chandon Toasts To Love at 2 of Lagos Finest Restaurants In Celebration Of Valentine’s Day

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Moët & Chandon celebrated Valentine’s Day with a toast to love at two of Lagos finest Restaurants; Kaly and Venice, bringing together diners to celebrate moments that matter, and everything in between.

Couples were treated to a carefully curated menu for the day paired with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial and treated to a night of love and music with performances from Becca and Chike.


With over 200 years as an internationally loved champagne brand, Moët & Chandon remains deeply rooted in sharing the magic of champagne. The iconic champagne brand prides itself in its dedication to celebrating life’s most precious moments from birthdays to weddings, or even the more intimate moments like Valentine’s day.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php