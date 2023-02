Congratulations are in order for Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey and his wife Erica Katrina Godfrey, who just shared some sweet news with their fans.

The couple, who married in April 2022, shared a silhouette picture of themselves, featuring Erica’s evident baby bump. Tim Godfrey captioned the photo, “My baby and my baby. Thank you, Jesus!” while Erica wrote, “Daddy and his babies.”

Congratulations!