Movies & TV
#BNxBBTitans: Justin, Blaqboi & Thabang Have Been Evicted from Big Brother’s House
This evening Justin, Blaqboi, and Thabang were evicted from the Big Brother Titan’s house amidst tears and hugs from their fellow housemates.
Last week, Yvonne, Justin, Blaqboi, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, and Thabang, were nominated for eviction after a Head of House challenge that saw Tsatsii emerge as the HoH for the week.
Justin was the first housemate to be evicted from the house tonight.
Justin on how he feels about being evicted.@Legend_NG #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/f8iwCvFk1o
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Justin’s fans will miss his famous dance move come Saturday. Catch a glimpse before he leaves 😉 @Legend_NG #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/rQDc5vTskG
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Watch Justin’s activities in the #BBTitans house. @Legend_NG
#BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/JLvesQhPRn
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
After a few highlights of the tasks and party during the week, Blaqboi was announced as the next housemate to be evicted.
Blaqboi has been evicted from the #BBTitans house.@Legend_NG #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/aasJspBY9q
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Watch Blaqboi’s journey in the #BBTitans house.#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans pic.twitter.com/CjjHIiNM5y
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
What’s next for Blaqboi and Blue Aiva? Watch 👇🏽 #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans pic.twitter.com/lDVCsNXqyU
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Thabang was the last housemate to say goodbye.
Thabang is the next housemate to be evicted from the #BBTitans house tonight.@Legend_NG #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/NUPGGDypou
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Thabang had a good time in the house. Watch his journey.#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans pic.twitter.com/lq4SneVNvS
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Will the Thabang and Khosi ship sail after the house? Is there even a ship? Hear what Thabang has to say.@Legend_NG #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/WnRnduRQDO
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
See how y'all voted this week. @Legend_NG #BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/iFwpbMI2Xn
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023
Ebubu, Ipeleng, Yvonne, Tsatsii, Kanaga JNR, Khosi have made it to the final week.
There's $100,000 to be won & your votes will determine who takes it home.
It's gonna be an interesting week but this is all from us & @Legend_NG for now.
#BBTitans #BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 26, 2023