#BNxBBTitans: Justin, Blaqboi & Thabang Have Been Evicted from Big Brother's House

Juicy Jay lets us in on His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship Status | Watch

Find out what happens next in Episode 7 of Showdeck's "Girl Meets Boy"

5 Major Announcements You Should Know About #AMVCA9

Exclusive First Look: Queen Charlotte Takes Center Stage in Bridgerton Spinoff Trailer

Efe Irele, Kate Henshaw & Shawn Faqua to star in Niyi Akinmolayan's film "The House Of Secrets"

Mawuli Gavor & Wife Remya are Expecting their First Child

Olumide Oworu Clarifies Why His Name Was Absent from the Lagos House of Assembly Candidates' List

Chet Anekwe is Now a Series Regular on Tyler Perry's "Assisted Living"

Watch Episode 6 of Showdeck's "Girl Meets Boy"

Published

2 mins ago

 on

This evening Justin, Blaqboi, and Thabang were evicted from the Big Brother Titan’s house amidst tears and hugs from their fellow housemates.

Last week, Yvonne, Justin, Blaqboi, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, and Thabang, were nominated for eviction after a Head of House challenge that saw Tsatsii emerge as the HoH for the week.

Justin was the first housemate to be evicted from the house tonight.

After a few highlights of the tasks and party during the week, Blaqboi was announced as the next housemate to be evicted.

Thabang was the last housemate to say goodbye.

