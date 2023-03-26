BNxBBTitans: Justin, Blaqboi & Thabang Have Been Evicted from Big Brother’s House

This evening Justin, Blaqboi, and Thabang were evicted from the Big Brother Titan’s house amidst tears and hugs from their fellow housemates.

Last week, Yvonne, Justin, Blaqboi, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, and Thabang, were nominated for eviction after a Head of House challenge that saw Tsatsii emerge as the HoH for the week.

Justin was the first housemate to be evicted from the house tonight.

After a few highlights of the tasks and party during the week, Blaqboi was announced as the next housemate to be evicted.

Thabang was the last housemate to say goodbye.

