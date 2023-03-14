Connect with us

Denrele Opens Up On His “far from smooth” Story on “Tea With Tay”

19 mins ago

Eccentric fashion and entertainment icon Denrele Edun is the guest on this new episode of Taymesan’s podcast show, “Tea With Tay.”

In this explosive tell all interview, Denrele shares his experiences growing up, his family falling on hard times, battling extended family intrigues, fending for his family, his mom’s struggle as a foreigner, how he felt about being different from other people, his first big break, surviving bullying and harassment from fellow students and lecturers in the university, Soundcity, his climb to fame and lots more.

