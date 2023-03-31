Connect with us

Indulge in Luxury! The Macallan Hosts Exclusive Lifestyle Event in Accra, Ghana

Activity Fest Returns With a Bang on April 7

Take Your Business to the Next Level with She Leads Africa's High Growth Coaching Program | Apply Here

Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa announces Speaker Lineup including Uche Pedro, Adebola Williams, Fireboy DML

360 Woman Africa Invests in the Future of Women: Awards N5M Grant to 4 Winners!

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

#LiveVivid! Here’s How the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Went

Bigi Watch and Win 3.0 Promo Wraps Up with a Bang as Lucky Customer Drives Home in a Brand New Car

Experience the Best of Local Entertainment with MultiChoice's Rich Indigenous Content Collection

CWAY Group celebrates World Water Day With a Focus on Sustainable Water Management

L-R: Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington, Abayomi Ajao; General Manager, Country Club, Accra, Anja Turik; Managing Director, Raju Ghana, Kumar Thakur; The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Lebanon, West and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon; Businessman, Kalil; and Brand Manager, Edrington, Caline Bader.

The world’s ultra-prestige single malt whisky held an exclusive experience at the Country Club, Trasacco Valley in Accra, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Known for its lush greenery, highly valued residential options, and its popular eponymous Ernesto’s Restaurant, the eco-friendly destination hosted an array of Ghana’s affluent who embody the distinctive character and craftsmanship that the whisky brand is known for.

The location of The Macallan Experience, Country Club, Accra

Guests Arriving

Managing Director, Raju Ghana, Kumar Thakur (left) and Marketing Director, Raju Ghana, Jihane Thakur stepping into the Country Club, Accra.

L-R: Owner, KOP Engineering, William Osei-Poku; The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Lebanon, West, and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon; and Project Director, NEST, Kwabena Kufuor arriving at the event.

A guest arriving in style

Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West & North Africa, Abayomi Ajao

Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West & North Africa, Abayomi Ajao while delivering the welcome address to the guests, said,

“This was a night of conviviality and friendship, for us to gather and experience The Macallan. It is truly an honour to host some of Ghana’s most eminent individuals, who are distinguished in their craft. The Macallan’s unparalleled quality is a result of such exceptional mastery and precision. Today, we have demonstrated this through an immersive experience. One of our six pillars is the peerless spirit – from the production process and location to the passion and people involved. Our esteemed guests are deserving of such an experience from the world’s most valuable single malt whisky.”

L-R: Abayomi Ajao, Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington; Marketing Director, Raju Ghana, Jihane Thakur, and Managing Director, Raju Ghana, Kumar Thakur.

“We are an incomparable whisky brand representing the pinnacle of single malt whisky globally, the best of Scottish traditional yet innovative spirit. In the same way, Ghana, as a country, embodies a harmonious blend of craftsmanship, creativity and tradition, making it one of Africa’s most exceptional countries,” Ajao added.

The Prestige expressions featured at the event included The Macallan M Decanter, The Macallan Reflexion, The Macallan 30-Year-Old DC, 25-Year-Old and Rare Casks, to name a few.

The Macallan Brand Ambassador, for Lebanon, West, and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon, takes guests through a private brand immersive session and tasting of The Macallan.

The Macallan Brand Ambassador, for Lebanon, West, and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon gave a heartfelt speech about the familial nature of the gathering and The Macallan’s dedication to sustainability,

“We need to take a moment to embrace gatherings such as this where we experience The Macallan as a family. With a strong nearly 200-year heritage, we are proud of our commitment to wood. It is a robust and long process from cutting the trees, to drying and seasoning them. All these speak to our attention to detail and excellence. And this is a common trait for everyone in this room.”

Sandra took guests through a four-course dinner menu and whisky pairing, including its rare collection, The Reflexion.

Marketing Director, Raju Ghana, Jihane Thakur (right) and Brand Manager, Edrington, Caline Bader.

Jerry Adjorlolo (middle) interacting with guests.

The orchestra serenading guests at the event

Tamara Jonah-Goka, CEO, of Lionheart Group (right) and Jerry Adjorlolo, the MC for the event.

Hosted by compere extraordinaire, Jerry Adjorlolo, alongside the Macallan Brand Ambassador, the stunning event had guests enjoying performances by a top-rated orchestra.

The luxurious décor that provided the serene atmosphere at the experience, was facilitated by the renowned events management company, Lionheart.

L-R: Marketing Director, Raju Ghana Jihane Thakur; Managing Director, Raju Ghana, Kumar Thakur; and Manager, Country Club, Accra, Danijela Adiega.

L-R: Manager, Country Club, Accra, Danijela Adiega; Senior Area Manager, Lebanon, North & West Africa, Edrington, Charbel Jabbour; and General Manager, Country Club, Accra, Anja Turik.

William Osei-Poku, Owner, KOP Engineering; Philip Ayesu, Chairman, Philip’s Holdings; Joseph Ampofo, Managing Director, Enterprise Trustees; Cynthia Ofori- Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana; Senior Area Manager, Lebanon, North & West Africa, Edrington, Charbel Jabbour, and other high net worth individuals were also in attendance.

See more photos below…

The table is set

The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Lebanon, West & Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon, (left) and Senior Area Manager, Lebanon, North & West Africa, Edrington, Charbel Jabbour

L-R: Brand Manager, Edrington, Caline Bader; The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Lebanon, West & Central Africa’, Sandra Gedeon; Customer Marketing Manager, West & North Africa, Edrington, Abayomi Ajao; Marketing Director, Raju Ghana, Jihane Thakur; a guest and; Senior Area Manager, Lebanon, North & West Africa, Edrington, Charbel Jabbour arriving

Jerry Adjorlolo, MC Extraordinaire and co-host of the day welcoming guests to the venue

Guests arriving

General Manager, Country Club, Accra, Anja Turik welcoming; Senior Area Manager, Lebanon, North & West Africa, Edrington, Charbel Jabbour

Owner, KOP Engineering, Willaim Osei-Poku (right) and Marketing Director, Raju Ghana, Jihane Thakur

Brand Manager, Edrington, Caline Bader welcoming guests – Group Chief Operations Officer, Enterprise Group Plc, Nigel Nunoo and General Manager, Business Development, Metropolitan Group, Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley,

