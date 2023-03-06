BN Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba Won the Elie Saab Front Row at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Connect with us

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Model, philanthropist and global activist Sabrina Elba had all eyes on her at Elie Saab‘s 2023 Fall/Winter showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

The star was clad in an all-black ensemble, pulling a striking look for her front-row appearance. Sabrina wore a strapless black midi-length form-fitted dress. Overtop, she layered a long black wool coat featuring faux feathers embellished with black and silver studs that caught the light every time she moved.

The actress wore sheer black tights, opting for extra coverage, which she wore alongside mixed metal silver and gold jewellery. As for her hair, Sabrina wore it short in slicked-down finger curls. For makeup, the beauty opted for deep berry-coloured lips paired with an overall natural makeup look.

On her feet, Sabrina opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps featuring gold trims.

 

Credits

Photography: @frederic.monceau

Hair: @hoshounkpatin

Makeup: @jdebruyne

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

