Connect with us

Style

7 Superb Styling Tips For Curvy Women, Courtesy Of Assa Cisse

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba Won the Elie Saab Front Row at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Scoop Style

Gallery: Toyin Lawani Makes Outfits With Anything! 👏🏾

Style

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Is Here With Fabulous Style Inspirations For Your Next Ski Trip

Style

Thuso Mbedu's Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior

Style

All You Need To Know About Nomcebo Zikode's Sensational Grammy Outfit

Style

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara's Off-White™ Debut Collection

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at Off-White™'s Fall/Winter 2023 Showcase

Style

Get to Know Malik Afegbua & His Viral AI Fashion Show for Seniors in this Interview With CNN Style

Style

What's A Must-Have Fashion Item For Your Next Staycation? Find Out This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 226

Style

7 Superb Styling Tips For Curvy Women, Courtesy Of Assa Cisse

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the Toronto-based Malian Content Creator – Assa Cisse. This style star is a curvy woman’s cheat code for comfortable elegance. From casuals to corporate, Assa doesn’t just look good, she also provides style tips and tricks to her audience via her body positivity advocacy website – mycurvesandcurls.com and social media accounts.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Start your fabulous week in a colourful pantsuit with any of these styling options from Assa

Tuesday

Pair a pleated wrap skirt with a white T-shirt and a jacket of the same colour. Accessorise with a black cross bag matched with black boots.

Wednesday

Let Faux leather pieces help you make a great mid-week fashion statement, watch the video below for Assa’s recommendations

Thursday

A varsity jacket on denim has always been a dope combo. Layer the look with a white loose-fit button-down shirt for an extra detail

Friday

Fridays are for socialisation, meet up with friends for brunch an all-black ensemble popped with a sequin skirt and blinging Alice band.

In the evening, grab some drinks with more friends in a bold print 2-piece paired with black sunnies and sandals.

Saturday

For cold early morning errands, take a cue from these thermal coat styling options

Layer that little floral dress with plunging neckline on a long-sleeved black shirt tucked into some nice black pants. Top it up with bold accessories such as a waist belt, hairpiece and bold red lips.

Sunday

Choose a neutral-coloured 2-piece knitwear featuring a turtle neck top and skirt paired with a cross bag of the same colour. Brighten up the outfit with a popping leather coat. Match shoes to coat buttons and sunnies to coat.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

John Ogba: Am I Powerless As A Nigerian Youth?

Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love
css.php