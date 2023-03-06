7 Superb Styling Tips For Curvy Women, Courtesy Of Assa Cisse

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the Toronto-based Malian Content Creator – Assa Cisse. This style star is a curvy woman’s cheat code for comfortable elegance. From casuals to corporate, Assa doesn’t just look good, she also provides style tips and tricks to her audience via her body positivity advocacy website – mycurvesandcurls.com and social media accounts.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Start your fabulous week in a colourful pantsuit with any of these styling options from Assa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Tuesday

Pair a pleated wrap skirt with a white T-shirt and a jacket of the same colour. Accessorise with a black cross bag matched with black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Wednesday

Let Faux leather pieces help you make a great mid-week fashion statement, watch the video below for Assa’s recommendations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Thursday

A varsity jacket on denim has always been a dope combo. Layer the look with a white loose-fit button-down shirt for an extra detail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Friday

Fridays are for socialisation, meet up with friends for brunch an all-black ensemble popped with a sequin skirt and blinging Alice band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

In the evening, grab some drinks with more friends in a bold print 2-piece paired with black sunnies and sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Saturday

For cold early morning errands, take a cue from these thermal coat styling options

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Layer that little floral dress with plunging neckline on a long-sleeved black shirt tucked into some nice black pants. Top it up with bold accessories such as a waist belt, hairpiece and bold red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

Sunday

Choose a neutral-coloured 2-piece knitwear featuring a turtle neck top and skirt paired with a cross bag of the same colour. Brighten up the outfit with a popping leather coat. Match shoes to coat buttons and sunnies to coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assa | Toronto lifestyle Creator (@theassacisse)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!