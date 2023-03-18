Connect with us

Style

See India Through The Eyes Of Kenya's Leading Fashion and Travel Maven - Silvia Njoki

Style

Oyin Edogi was the Picture-Perfect Wedding Guest at her Friend’s Nuptials

Style

This 'Tux With A Twist' From Amanda Dambuza Would Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Exploring Fashion Law & Addressing the “What I Ordered vs What I Got” Issue this Sunday On IG Live With Annie Oti, Mally Mbamalu & Ayodele Adetimehin

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Micro Hemlines This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 228

Living Style

Let Dennis Ombachi Show You How to Make a Budget-Friendly Meal Of Tripes

Style

See the Chic Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 163

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Served the Chicest Metallic Look at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar Party

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tems' Oscars After-Party Look is One For The Books!

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Yoliswa Mqoco Is About Self-Love & Freedom Of Expression In Fashion

Style

See India Through The Eyes Of Kenya’s Leading Fashion and Travel Maven – Silvia Njoki

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Digital content creator per excellence, journalist, fashion, lifestyle and travel connoisseur – Silvia Njoki takes a Soul Sync Discoveries trip to the artistic country of India. Soul Sync Discoveries is Silvia’s travel company, described as your ideal partner for wholesome life adventures.

Silvia is a successful fashion stylist who has studied fashion styling at some of the world’s topmost fashion schools, including the University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martin, UK and Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Milano, Italy. In her daring, chic and elegant style, the multi-award-winning blogger rocks Indian fashion pieces and explores India’s aesthetic monuments including the infamous mausoleum and one of the 7 wonders of the world – the Taj Mahal.

We have curated our favourites from her Instagram posts, keep scrolling to explore India from her view and hit the ▶ button to watch clips:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silvia Njoki (@silvianjoki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silvia Njoki (@silvianjoki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silvia Njoki (@silvianjoki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silvia Njoki (@silvianjoki)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silvia Njoki (@silvianjoki)

Check out clips of her group explorations via Soul Sync Discoveries below:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Dear First Time Voters, Here’s What Will Happen on Election Day

Laetitia Mugerwa: This Village Girl in France

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like
css.php