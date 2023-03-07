Connect with us

Style

These African Models Look Magnificent In ANATOMY By Alexandra McQueen

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Everything You Need To Know About The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba Won the Elie Saab Front Row at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Style

7 Superb Styling Tips For Curvy Women, Courtesy Of Assa Cisse

Scoop Style

Gallery: Toyin Lawani Makes Outfits With Anything! 👏🏾

Style

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Is Here With Fabulous Style Inspirations For Your Next Ski Trip

Style

Thuso Mbedu's Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior

Style

All You Need To Know About Nomcebo Zikode's Sensational Grammy Outfit

Style

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara's Off-White™ Debut Collection

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at Off-White™'s Fall/Winter 2023 Showcase

Style

These African Models Look Magnificent In ANATOMY By Alexandra McQueen

Published

9 mins ago

 on

For a highly anticipated return to Paris Fashion Week, Sarah Burton made a triumphant comeback with an Alexander McQueen collection that took the City of Lights by storm. She explored the darker and edgier aspects of the brand’s essence to deliver one of the most ravishing presentations of her career.

Tagged ANATOMY after its inspiration, Burton drew on knowledge from the anatomical precision of clothing, bodies, and the Alexander McQueen brand, going as far back as its ‘90s heritage. An exploration of Leonardo da Vinci’s studies of the human anatomy charged Burton’s submersion into the world of guts and bones which she aesthetically mirrored in the form language of orchids – muscular yet fragile like the dichotomies of the women and men on her runway, her cast notably inclusive and diverse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

With rare grace and elegance, runway legend Naomi Campbell opened the show. Adut Akech Bior, Jimai Hoth Gor Luak, Nyibol Dok Jok, as well as Nyakong Chan, Denyse Mushikiwabo, and Toyosi Toyo Bammy from one of Africa’s Leading Modelling Agencies – ISIS Models Africa – were spotted among the swanky cast. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Sarah says of the collection: 

Human anatomy, the anatomy of clothing, the anatomy of flowers. An exploration of beauty and power through tailoring and tailoring fabrics and a focus on cut, proportion and silhouette. The foundations of fashion, cut on the body and inspired by the body within. 

Watch the full show below:

Credits:

Film by @ebbahult and @indigital.tv

Photographed by @Jet.Swan

Music:
Sleep cycling by Rob Lewis

23:52
Written by Nils Frahm
Performed by Nils Frahm
Used by Permission of Manners McDade Music Publishing Ltd. Courtesy of Erased Tapes

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

#BNxUNWomen Campaign: Advancing Women’s Participation and Representation in Politics and Governance

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Powerless As A Nigerian Youth?

Help FOWGI Reconstruct a Library Block in Ketti Community Primary School Via DonateNG

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football
css.php