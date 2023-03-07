These African Models Look Magnificent In ANATOMY By Alexandra McQueen

For a highly anticipated return to Paris Fashion Week, Sarah Burton made a triumphant comeback with an Alexander McQueen collection that took the City of Lights by storm. She explored the darker and edgier aspects of the brand’s essence to deliver one of the most ravishing presentations of her career.

Tagged ANATOMY after its inspiration, Burton drew on knowledge from the anatomical precision of clothing, bodies, and the Alexander McQueen brand, going as far back as its ‘90s heritage. An exploration of Leonardo da Vinci’s studies of the human anatomy charged Burton’s submersion into the world of guts and bones which she aesthetically mirrored in the form language of orchids – muscular yet fragile like the dichotomies of the women and men on her runway, her cast notably inclusive and diverse.

With rare grace and elegance, runway legend Naomi Campbell opened the show. Adut Akech Bior, Jimai Hoth Gor Luak, Nyibol Dok Jok, as well as Nyakong Chan, Denyse Mushikiwabo, and Toyosi Toyo Bammy from one of Africa’s Leading Modelling Agencies – ISIS Models Africa – were spotted among the swanky cast.

Sarah says of the collection:

Human anatomy, the anatomy of clothing, the anatomy of flowers. An exploration of beauty and power through tailoring and tailoring fabrics and a focus on cut, proportion and silhouette. The foundations of fashion, cut on the body and inspired by the body within.

Watch the full show below:

Credits:

Film by @ebbahult and @indigital.tv

Photographed by @Jet.Swan

Music:

Sleep cycling by Rob Lewis

23:52

Written by Nils Frahm

Performed by Nils Frahm

Used by Permission of Manners McDade Music Publishing Ltd. Courtesy of Erased Tapes