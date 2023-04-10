Beauty
The Best Beauty Looks From the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA
If you weren’t already excited enough about Netflix’s upcoming drama limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the photos — and just as importantly, the beauty looks — from Sunday’s premiere will have you counting the minutes until May 4th.
As the stars stepped onto the carpet, there were a host of jaw-dropping gowns that were literal works of art, but the hair and makeup creations deserve your attention too.
From head-turning up-dos and jewelled headbands to subtle makeup glams, here are the beauty looks at this year’s most talked-about premiere. Get ready to add these to your saved folder.
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Styling: @dahmola
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Photography: @theseyekehinde
Makeup: @bibyonce
Mercy Eke
Mercy looked incredible at the premiere, we are giving her the gold medal for style. For her beauty look, Mercy opted for dewy skin and glossy nude lips that kept her look fresh while not overpowering her show-stopping gown.
Styling: @swankyjerry
Creative Director: @swankyjerry
Makeup: @revysbeauty
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Dress: @kudcollections
Lilian Afegbai
Lilian looked like a literal red carpet queen, accessorizing her textured updo with a note-worthy gold hair clip. Her makeup was also extra glowy, with gold eyeshadow, a neutral lip combo and highlighter so flawless it looked practically reflective.
Styling: @swankyjerry
Dress: @kudcollections
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photography: @photokulture
Brown Mbombo
Brown’s glowing skin and defined brows paired perfectly with her shimmery blue princess gown that stole the show. The beauty accessorized her updo with a matching beaded headband, which made for a stunning look from head to toe.
Gown: @wevu_sa
Crown: @jozeest
Makeup: @nosi_the_mua
Blue Mbombo
Blue’s subtle glam for the absolute win. The TV star paired her show-stopping ensemble with an intricate updo featuring a multi-coloured crown and smooth, glowy skin.
Dress: @scalodesigner
Crown: @jozeest
Photography: @lwando_mxutu
Hair: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace
Makeup: @nosi_cape_town_mua
Bimbo Ademoye
Bimbo wore her hair in a tight bun, which made her intense black eyeliner and pink lip pop on a whole new level, opting for a set of lashes that added that extra oomph.
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Photography: @mofebamuyiwa
Makeup: @maryjayblaq
Accessories @sterlinglams
Hair: @hairbybabyboy
Styling: @styledbyseun
Faith Nketsi
We love a bold makeup look, and Faith did not disappoint. Serving up a white graphic eyeliner featuring pink inner corner eye makeup, the striking combo worked in harmony with her red dress. With dramatic lashes and a bold red lip, the South African TV star made sure all eyes were on her.
Dress: @masangobysiphosihle x @sihle_the_designer
Dineo Langa
Dineo shimmered on the carpet thanks to her epic smoky eye makeup accentuated with a feathered brow and neutral lips that left the star radiantly gorgeous. She wore her hair in a braided updo with curly tendrils.
Makeup: @makeupwithhleli
Hair: @hlayisani.cm
Dress: @portoflng
Photography: @livyseboko
Sbahle Mpisane
Sbahle upped the ante with a sculptural updo that ebbed around her head like a halo. Her makeup was dewy and fresh as she sported soft eyeshadow with a subtle liner flick, teamed with peach blusher, highlighter, and a bold red lip.
Dress: @fabrostyling
Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
Priscilla had her hair waved and swept into a curly bun with face-framing tendrils. With such a striking dress, her makeup was masterfully minimal. She looked fresh and elegant with dewy skin, glossy lips and bold eyebrows.
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Photography: @photokulture
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @touchofibee
Creative director: @layoleoyatogun
