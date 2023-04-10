The Best Beauty Looks From the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA

If you weren’t already excited enough about Netflix’s upcoming drama limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the photos — and just as importantly, the beauty looks — from Sunday’s premiere will have you counting the minutes until May 4th.

As the stars stepped onto the carpet, there were a host of jaw-dropping gowns that were literal works of art, but the hair and makeup creations deserve your attention too.

From head-turning up-dos and jewelled headbands to subtle makeup glams, here are the beauty looks at this year’s most talked-about premiere. Get ready to add these to your saved folder.

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Sharon paired her head-turning pink ensemble with a voluminous ponytail. She upped her beauty game even more with a hot pink lip and dramatic cat-eye.

Styling: @dahmola

Dress: @sheyeoladejo

Photography: @theseyekehinde

Makeup: @bibyonce

Mercy Eke

Mercy looked incredible at the premiere, we are giving her the gold medal for style. For her beauty look, Mercy opted for dewy skin and glossy nude lips that kept her look fresh while not overpowering her show-stopping gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Styling: @swankyjerry

Creative Director: @swankyjerry

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Dress: @kudcollections

Lilian Afegbai

Lilian looked like a literal red carpet queen, accessorizing her textured updo with a note-worthy gold hair clip. Her makeup was also extra glowy, with gold eyeshadow, a neutral lip combo and highlighter so flawless it looked practically reflective.

Styling: @swankyjerry

Dress: @kudcollections

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Photography: @photokulture

Brown Mbombo

Brown’s glowing skin and defined brows paired perfectly with her shimmery blue princess gown that stole the show. The beauty accessorized her updo with a matching beaded headband, which made for a stunning look from head to toe.

Gown: @wevu_sa

Crown: @jozeest

Makeup: @nosi_the_mua

Blue Mbombo

Blue’s subtle glam for the absolute win. The TV star paired her show-stopping ensemble with an intricate updo featuring a multi-coloured crown and smooth, glowy skin.

Dress: @scalodesigner

Crown: @jozeest

Photography: @lwando_mxutu

Hair: @pat_perfect_beauty_palace

Makeup: @nosi_cape_town_mua

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo wore her hair in a tight bun, which made her intense black eyeliner and pink lip pop on a whole new level, opting for a set of lashes that added that extra oomph.

Dress: @sheyeoladejo

Photography: @mofebamuyiwa

Makeup: @maryjayblaq

Accessories @sterlinglams

Hair: @hairbybabyboy

Styling: @styledbyseun

Faith Nketsi

We love a bold makeup look, and Faith did not disappoint. Serving up a white graphic eyeliner featuring pink inner corner eye makeup, the striking combo worked in harmony with her red dress. With dramatic lashes and a bold red lip, the South African TV star made sure all eyes were on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi)

Dress: @masangobysiphosihle x @sihle_the_designer

Dineo Langa

Dineo shimmered on the carpet thanks to her epic smoky eye makeup accentuated with a feathered brow and neutral lips that left the star radiantly gorgeous. She wore her hair in a braided updo with curly tendrils.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Makeup: @makeupwithhleli

Hair: @hlayisani.cm

Dress: @portoflng

Photography: @livyseboko

Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle upped the ante with a sculptural updo that ebbed around her head like a halo. Her makeup was dewy and fresh as she sported soft eyeshadow with a subtle liner flick, teamed with peach blusher, highlighter, and a bold red lip.

Dress: @fabrostyling

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

Priscilla had her hair waved and swept into a curly bun with face-framing tendrils. With such a striking dress, her makeup was masterfully minimal. She looked fresh and elegant with dewy skin, glossy lips and bold eyebrows.

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Photography: @photokulture

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @touchofibee

Creative director: @layoleoyatogun