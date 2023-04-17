Connect with us

Beauty Tukura Returns To TV With New Reality TV Show “My Beautyful Life”

Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe-Etim bag AMVCA Nominations | See Full List

All The Glitz & Glam From Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA

I Have Been Summoned by the Queen for the Premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in Cape Town

Accelerate TV Shares Episode 1 of “The Olive” Season 2 | Watch on BN

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#BBTitans Finalist Yvonne tells us about Her Time in the House, Relationship with Juicy Jay & More | Watch

Spotted: Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Zlatan, Jade Osiberu at the UK Screening of “Gangs Of Lagos”

Listen to Chiké's Latest Single "On Fire (Pana Time)" for Prime Video's "Gangs of Lagos"

Kanaga Jnr Tells Us About His Time in the #BBTitans House, Favorite Moment & What’s Next for Him | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

Miss Nigeria 2019 and ex-BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura is making her first TV appearance since her memorable time on Big Brother Naija with the launch of her new reality TV show “My Beautyful Life.”

According to the producers, MultiChoice Nigeria, “My Beautyful Life” is a deep dive into the captivating and glamorous life of Beauty Tukura. Viewers will get to experience the 43rd Miss Nigeria like never before with intimate unfiltered glimpses into her life, relationships and empire.

Beauty announced the premiere of the show in a special letter to her fans who are known as BeeNavy. Part of the letter read, “I am beyond thrilled to share with you that I am making a triumphant return to TV with my show, “My Beautyful Life.” This show is a culmination of my journey – the highs, the lows, the challenges, and the triumphs. It is a reflection of my unwavering determination, resilience, and passion.”

“My Beautyful Life” premieres on Africa Magic Showcase at 9 PM on Monday, April 17, and is expected to run for 13 weeks, with new episodes airing every Monday at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151) and reruns every Wednesday on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch.153 and GOtv ch.6) at 9:30 PM.

