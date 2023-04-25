Leadway Assurance Goes All Out to Celebrate International Happiness Day

It is important to acknowledge the challenges faced as a nation and as individuals will not fade away in a day, Despite this, it is crucial to forge ahead and find ways to make ourselves happy.

Leadway Assurance understood this assignment and, as a brand that has been insuring the happiness of many Nigerians since 1970, they went all out for their followers and clients by celebrating the 2023 International Day of Happiness in grand style.

International Day of Happiness is celebrated globally on the 20th of March, and the theme for this year’s International Day of Happiness was “Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind” – highlighting the importance of staying happy and making others happy.

Leadway started this year’s campaign with a fun online game called the Happiness Meter. Players were able to answer a series of hilarious questions to find out their current level of happiness. As icing on the cake, Leadway also organized a fun event simply tagged- Happiness Hangout and invited some of their social media followers and clients to attend.

The Happiness Hangout was filled with engaging activities like karaoke, video games, and many other fun competitions. The activities allowed people from all walks of life to network, have fun and spread happiness. There were also loads of gifts for attendees.

The host of the day was Jer.akerele, who brought high energy and excitement to the event and influencers like Marycolette, Halimat Magaji and many others also graced the event.

Leadway Assurance’s recent initiative demonstrates their dedication to their customers’ mental, physical, and financial well-being. The efforts they made to uplift Nigerians during challenging times were greatly appreciated by those who participated in the celebration,

