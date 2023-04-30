Found: A Stunning Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial, Courtesy of Mena Adubea

If you prefer subtle makeup with just a hint of drama, you’ll love soft glam makeup. In case you’re not familiar with it, soft glam means radiant-looking or diffused makeup applied in a way that ensures it’s perfectly blended into your skin.

Although there are no restrictions to what colours you can pick, most soft glam makeup feature a warm or neutral palette to give your skin a soft effect.

Would you like to try it out if you haven’t already? Then Mena Adubea‘s new tutorial is just for you.

