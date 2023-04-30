Connect with us

Beauty

Found: A Stunning Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial, Courtesy of Mena Adubea

Beauty

WATCH: Anok Yai Just Shared Her Off-Duty Makeup Look With Vogue's Beauty Secrets

Beauty

Whitney Peak Flaunts Her Natural Hair on ELLE Canada's Latest Cover

Beauty Promotions

Say Hello to a Luminous Skin! Get to know the types of Dark Marks, their causes and how to get rid of them

Beauty Events Promotions

Unleash Your Creativity: Kanekalon's Second Annual Hairstylist Workshop is Now Underway in Nigeria

Beauty Career News Promotions

Vanessa Onwughalu Celebrates Her Birthday in Style, Launches Website & Announces Transition Into Product Design

Beauty

7 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss New Jersey USA 2023 on Our Crush List

Beauty

WATCH: Dimma Umeh's Tips on How To Avoid Cakey Makeup

Beauty

WATCH: Check Out Ale Jay’s Beginner-Friendly Makeup Tutorial

Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks From the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA

Beauty

Found: A Stunning Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial, Courtesy of Mena Adubea

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

If you prefer subtle makeup with just a hint of drama, you’ll love soft glam makeup. In case you’re not familiar with it, soft glam means radiant-looking or diffused makeup applied in a way that ensures it’s perfectly blended into your skin.

Although there are no restrictions to what colours you can pick, most soft glam makeup feature a warm or neutral palette to give your skin a soft effect.

Would you like to try it out if you haven’t already? Then Mena Adubea‘s new tutorial is just for you.

WATCH

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Adebola Williams: A Mother to Generations – Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili At 60

Ayetoro Town is Going Underwater But Help May Be On its Way

Chude Jideonwo: The Most Important Thing About Being Obiageli Ezekwesili

Mfonobong Inyang: Fight or Flight – Is Japa The Only Escape From Poor Governance?

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Let Go of Denial and Accept Reality
css.php