Yves Saint Laurent Beauté is set to bring their first ever Brand Experience to the city of Lagos, Nigeria!

One of the Global luxury fragrance and beauty brands, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté is set to host its first-ever exclusive brand experience event in West Africa in the city of Lagos, Nigeria. The #YSLBEAUTYLIVEFROMLAGOS event will be held on May 10th, 2023 and will feature special guest performances from one of the biggest names in music and cultural boundary-breaker, Fireboy DML.

The brand is recognized for its position at the forefront of culture and is equipped with an arsenal of innovative products, with each one defining a new age of expression. Lagos, Nigeria is popularly known as a cultural hub harnessing authentic creative expression and in its own way, embodies the brand’s values and ethos of fearless expression.

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Beauté will host this first-ever brand experience in one of the most vibrant cities in the world. Lagos is a hub of creativity with the alte-community leading the way in boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold expressions where #YSLBEAUTYLIVEFROMLAGOS hopes to connect with this generation of people and their desires for individuality and edge.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté is offering consumers an exclusive opportunity to attend the event. On Saturday, May 6th, consumers can purchase a bottle of one of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté’s iconic fragrances from the Essenza store at the Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki to gain access to #YSLBEAUTYLIVEFROMLAGOS and will welcome guests to discover signature and brand-new products, musical performances, DJ sets, and more while offering an exclusive and immersive experience into the world of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

You can get your Yves Saint Laurent fragrance from the Essenza store at the Palms Shopping Mal, Lekki on Saturday, May 6th and join the party! #YSLBEAUTYLIVEFROMLAGOS

Sponsored Content