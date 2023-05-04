Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.
Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
Get lost in the magic of Thursday nights at the House of Zaza. DJ Oluwabruce is bringing the heat with the hottest Afro house, happy funk house and piano house beats that will keep you dancing until sunrise.
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Karaoke Night
This Thursday Karaoke is going to be a special one. Head over to The Grid Lounge Karaoke and experience the fun vibes of a karaoke night party. Sing, dance, and make memories with friends.
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Grid Lagos, 6 Thomas Ajufo Street, off Opebi Rd, Ikeja, Lagos.
Beach Party with T.I Blaze
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Ilashe Beach House, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Games Night
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Coffee & Co, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Experience an intimate rave with global prince of Afrobeat – Rema.
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.
Time: 8 PM.
RSVP: HERE
Don’t miss your chance to attend this fun games night.
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: The Kingsford, 11 Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, 9 Ogundana St, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Nicon Luxury Hotel, Tafawa Balewa Way, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Swoosh Sundays is back! You get to channel your inner Picasso and explore a new art form: ceramic painting.
Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 08066444319
Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09027393646
Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: The Good Beach, Trinity Avenue, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!
Date: Monday, May 8, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
The lit-est weekday party in Lagos is this Tuesday!
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: 08188393890 or HERE
Tacos Tuesday
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: 09012705495
Get ready for this AfroGospel rave experience.
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Rooftop, Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE or Text 08123350009