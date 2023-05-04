BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here's the best part: if you're hosting an event and want to get the word out, we're here to help.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don't miss out on any of the fun.

*** House of Zaza

Get lost in the magic of Thursday nights at the House of Zaza. DJ Oluwabruce is bringing the heat with the hottest Afro house, happy funk house and piano house beats that will keep you dancing until sunrise.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Karaoke Night

This Thursday Karaoke is going to be a special one. Head over to The Grid Lounge Karaoke and experience the fun vibes of a karaoke night party. Sing, dance, and make memories with friends.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Grid Lagos, 6 Thomas Ajufo Street, off Opebi Rd, Ikeja, Lagos.

Beach Party with T.I Blaze

Looking for the ultimate beach party? Look no further! This beach house party is the place to be with TI BLAZE and 3 DJs non-stop entertainment all day and all night. From live performances to beach games, we’ve got everything you need for the perfect summer party. Relax in the sun or dance the night away under the stars. Don’t miss out on the biggest event of the season.

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ilashe Beach House, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Men’s Brunch Men’s Brunch is an event organised by Hunters & Sons (A men’s lifestyle brand) with the purpose of gathering a community of men to socialise, engage in thought provoking conversations and participate in activities that steer holistic growth and development. The men’s brunch also aims to continuously instil the mindset of positive masculinity and the Hunter Identity in men.

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Coffee & Co, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Rave & Roses Ultra Jungle Rave

Experience an intimate rave with global prince of Afrobeat – Rema.

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night

Don’t miss your chance to attend this fun games night.

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Kingsford, 11 Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Unikorn’s Games Night 3.0

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, 9 Ogundana St, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Swim Save Pool Party

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Nicon Luxury Hotel, Tafawa Balewa Way, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano & Brunch

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ceramic Painting

Swoosh Sundays is back! You get to channel your inner Picasso and explore a new art form: ceramic painting.

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08066444319

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Sidewalk Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09027393646

Good Road Collection This exhibition promises to be a celebration of creativity and artistic expression. The pop-up and art exhibition is open to the public, with the opportunity to view and purchase original wearable garments and artworks from the talented artist. This event is perfect for fashion enthusiasts, art lovers and collectors alike, providing a unique opportunity to discover, to indulge and witness breathtaking displays of art and cutting-edge fashion inspired by the paintings.

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Trinity Avenue, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

The lit-est weekday party in Lagos is this Tuesday!

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188393890 or HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495

GIG House

Get ready for this AfroGospel rave experience.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Rooftop, Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE or Text 08123350009