For her first music release of 2023, multitalented artist Rose May Alaba has released a single titled “Ibadi.”

“Ibadi” was produced by award-winning Nigerian producer Blaise Beatz.

According to the singer, “Ibadi which means ‘waist’ in the Yoruba Language, is a feel-good, uptempo, and rhythmic afrobeat song that captures the essence of the beauty of a woman’s body by dancing and whining her waist.”

Stream here.

Watch the lyric video below: