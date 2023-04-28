Rema Drops “Rave & Roses Ultra” Album Deluxe

Nigerian Afrorave star, Rema has continued his blistering run of dropping quality music and thrilling his fans with the release of his “Rave & Roses (Ultra).”

The deluxe album features three previously unreleased singles titled, “Charm”, “Hov” & “Dunno Me.”

It also contains the remix of his global hit “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez and the two singles he released in February, “Holiday” and “Reason You.”

“Charm” was produced by London, “Hov” by Alex Lustig and “Dunno Me” by Rodlof.

Stream here.

Listen below: