Listen To Zlatan’s New EP “Omo Ologo” On BN



Nigerian rapper and Zanku Records boss, Zlatan has dropped his much anticipated EP, “Omo Ologo.”

The six-track EP contains four previously released songs “Let There Be Light” featuring Seyi Vibez, “Astalavista” featuring Young Jonn, “Jaboti” and his recently released hit, “Omo Ologo.”

The two new additions to the EP include “Rara” and “Oganigwe” featuring Odumodublvck and Jeriq.

“Rara” was produced by Niphkeys while “Oganigwe” was produced by Chech.

