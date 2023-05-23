BN Red Carpet Fab: 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards | #AMVCA9

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was a glamorous affair, with celebrities from the African entertainment industry gracing the occasion in their finest couture. The red carpet, as always, became a runway for fashion houses to showcase their latest creations, with many celebrities donning custom-made designs tailored specifically for them.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the show-stopping bespoke fashion that left us in awe.