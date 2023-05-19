The Surprising, Historic & Memorable Moments from Past AMVCAs

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Lights, camera, action! The AMVCA has been at the pinnacle of award shows since its inception in 2013, celebrating the best in film with unforgettable moments that go down in history.

So, to get us into the AMVCA spirit, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive some of the moments that went down at previous AMVCA ceremonies. Here are some of the most unforgettable moments in AMVCA history.

2015

Remix of Lil Kesh’s “Shoki”

2016

Industry veteran Bukky Ajayi was in tears as she gives her appreciation speech.

2017

This moment between Falz and Chigurl

Samuel Ajibola gets into the character of Spiff from “The Johnsons” during his acceptance speech 

Timi Dakolo and Waje peppering us with their voice

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva on the red carpet in coordinating outfits, styled by Yolanda Okereke.

2018

Charles Inojie gave us a live performance of “Na Dem Dey Rush Us”

Bisola won the #AMVCA2018 Trailblazer Award

Cobhams’ remix of “One Hit”

IK, the host that does the most 

Odunlade dropping bars! 

BBNaija stars 

2020

There was a special father-son moment between Tosin Igho and his dad Peter Igho as they both won awards in different categories.

This moment between IK & Cobhams 

That cute red carpet moment when Toke Makinwa and Venita Akpofure sang us a little Toni Braxton.

That proud big sis moment when Dakore Egbuson-Akande presented the award for ‘Best Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV Series)’ to her brother, Timini Egbuson, for his work in “Elevator Baby”

 

2022

This Oscars 2022-esque Moment With Host IK Osakioduwa & Deyemi Okanlawon

This Beautiful Pan-Africa Performance by Nigerian Idol 7 Top 12

A Tribute to the Angels by Kingdom & Akunna

This Stage Linkup Between Lagbaja and Rema

This Moment Between Odunlade Adekola and an Interviewer 

