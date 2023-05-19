Movies & TV
The Surprising, Historic & Memorable Moments from Past AMVCAs
Lights, camera, action! The AMVCA has been at the pinnacle of award shows since its inception in 2013, celebrating the best in film with unforgettable moments that go down in history.
So, to get us into the AMVCA spirit, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive some of the moments that went down at previous AMVCA ceremonies. Here are some of the most unforgettable moments in AMVCA history.
2015
Remix of Lil Kesh’s “Shoki”
Refined shoki. #AMVCA2015 pic.twitter.com/9Rxb6sD44o
2016
Industry veteran Bukky Ajayi was in tears as she gives her appreciation speech.
"You all standing for me?" – Bukky Ajayi
This is one of the most touching moments in AMVCA history.#amvca2016 pic.twitter.com/LdFXXQLscN
Honestly 😥😍😘 "@Blow_me_off: Woman of the Night #AMVCA2016 pic.twitter.com/oyVye3wAh9"
This was so sweet #AMVCA2016 pic.twitter.com/prI1vMPuX3
2017
This moment between Falz and Chigurl
We can't get over this session 😂😂😂 Tag both of them 👇#amvca2017 #TryKonga pic.twitter.com/dMxCyeicul
Samuel Ajibola gets into the character of Spiff from “The Johnsons” during his acceptance speech
#amvca2017 My favourite growing comedian won. This guy makes me laff after the day's stress. 😅😅😅Spiff I see you #africamagic #thejohnsons pic.twitter.com/0DTDZRwtWt
Timi Dakolo and Waje peppering us with their voice
This has to go down as my moment of the #amvca2017. @timidakolo and @OfficialWaje just got me rolling on the floor with laughter. pic.twitter.com/T44Z8iFXaF
Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva on the red carpet in coordinating outfits, styled by Yolanda Okereke.
2018
Charles Inojie gave us a live performance of “Na Dem Dey Rush Us”
NA DEM DEY RUSH US #AMVCA2018https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM pic.twitter.com/3NwroEx9gu
Bisola won the #AMVCA2018 Trailblazer Award
Bisola accepting her #AMVCA2018 award. pic.twitter.com/PoY6CCIv1T
Cobhams’ remix of “One Hit”
Cobhams Asuquo stealing the show with a remix of One Hit at the #AMVCA2018https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM pic.twitter.com/lfXYrhOp5z
IK, the host that does the most
Ik wants to scatter marriage ooooo. He’s such a fantastic host, love him!!! #AMVCA2018 pic.twitter.com/6OzDKzeAqk
Odunlade dropping bars!
What Olamide? #OdunladeAdekola out here dropping bars as per Rap god! What rap name are we giving him guys? 😂😂
▪#Odunlade #AMVCA2018 #AMVCA #Nollywood #blueprintafric #nigeria #blueprintafricNigeria pic.twitter.com/QG3haVnalt
BBNaija stars
It's all love, positive vibes only issa #BBN exHMs love,
My awwwwwn my #BAMTEDDY @bammybestowed @BadmanTeddyA 😍 #Bassey #Soma #Bisola #kemen #marvis #koko #gifty #urial #rico #ifu about last night #AMVCA2018 nominees party pic.twitter.com/WYNpuQ0V4P
2020
There was a special father-son moment between Tosin Igho and his dad Peter Igho as they both won awards in different categories.
This moment between IK & Cobhams
#AMVCA7 Moment: @ik_osakioduwa‘s got pipes! What a collabo 😂 @cobhamsasuquo https://t.co/2agCM8gLFc pic.twitter.com/05VTxJb9jK
That cute red carpet moment when Toke Makinwa and Venita Akpofure sang us a little Toni Braxton.
#AMVCA7 Red Carpet Moment: @tokstarr and @VenitaAkpofure sangin' a little @tonibraxton. Take our coinz, girls!😂❤️ https://t.co/IVl9i2rpZI #AMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/JCeK8XyQ6o
That proud big sis moment when Dakore Egbuson-Akande presented the award for ‘Best Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV Series)’ to her brother, Timini Egbuson, for his work in “Elevator Baby”
2022
This Oscars 2022-esque Moment With Host IK Osakioduwa & Deyemi Okanlawon
And then this happened 😂😂😭#AMVCA8 #AMVCA pic.twitter.com/ozRZP47eGn
This Beautiful Pan-Africa Performance by Nigerian Idol 7 Top 12
A Tribute to the Angels by Kingdom & Akunna
This Stage Linkup Between Lagbaja and Rema
This Moment Between Odunlade Adekola and an Interviewer
i’m dead. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BjABlmGUl4
