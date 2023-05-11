Events
Connecting Minds, Building Bridges: #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival to empower Women Entrepreneurs | June 8th – 10th
The 2023 #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival is set to be a game-changer for women entrepreneurs and creators worldwide. With a focus on digital transformation in business, technology, art, and culture to name a few, this dynamic event aims to serve as a platform to propel economic prosperity in communities of color across the globe.
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Shaïna Silva, the #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival is more than just a conference: it’s a movement. By connecting individuals from different industries, sectors, and regions, the festival creates opportunities for participants to share their knowledge and expertise. This meeting of the minds enables collaboration and enhanced perspective on solution design to complex challenges, which leads to more effective and sustainable development in underserved markets.
Through a series of cutting-edge conversations, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspiring keynote speeches, the festival will explore a variety of methods to catalyze small business growth, preserve cultural heritage, and leverage technology to create stronger bonds between people of African-descent.
Ultimately, by bringing together individuals from different parts of the African diaspora, the festival is creating a powerful network of change-makers who are working together to build a brighter future for their communities and their native countries.
The festival is also home to a pitch competition powered by Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition, which provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to get access to capital and network with investors.
According to the World Bank, women-led businesses account for approximately 40% of all businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa, with women in the region being twice as likely as men to start a business. Despite this, women-led businesses in the region often face significant challenges, including limited access to finance, markets, and networks. In the Caribbean, women-led businesses account for approximately 30% of all businesses, but face similar challenges in terms of accessing financing and markets.
Across Africa and the African diaspora, women-led businesses are a growing and important part of the economy. By collaborating with ecosystem partners such as Black Ambition, platforms like #SHE_BUILDS make it possible to build a bridge between nations and cultures, while also addressing the challenges small businesses face in accessing capital, mentorship and networks.
The annual festival is making its footprint for the first time in Miami this year. A growing hub for entrepreneurship and technology – the Miami ecosystem is one to watch, and has already embraced #SHE_BUILDS and the upcoming festival.
Confirmed speakers include Kelly Montoya (Venture Miami – City of Miami– Head of Partnerships), Mia Talvera (Benefit Cosmetics Director, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), Carmelle Cadet (Emtech– Founder & CEO), Peter Brooks (Paramount/ BET Media Group– Vice President of Growth Strategy), Mayola Charles (META– Lead, Social Impact Creator Partnerships), Wanda Tima (L’union Suite– Founder & CEO) and Sarah Gentillon (JP Morgan & Chase – VP, Digital Content Lead) to name a few.
Award recipients such as Zerina Akers (Black Owned Everything– Founder), Delphine Gardere (Société du Rhum Barbancourt–CEO), Magalie Dresse (Caribbean Craft–CEO), Latanya Mapp Frett (Global Fund for Women– President & CEO), and Felicia Hatcher (Black Ambition–CEO) will also be featured at the event.
The #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival is moving full steam ahead with its mission to empower women of color from around the globe. Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking event – join them in Miami June 8-10th!
Are you a small business or artisan looking to showcase your products and services?
Grab an exhibitor table at the #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival!
Register at https://bit.ly/40UVs0G
About She Builds Initiative
Founded in 2018 by award-winning Haitian-American entrepreneur, Shaïna Silva, the #SHE_BUILDS Global Initiative is a platform that exists to connect women entrepreneurs and creators to global opportunities and value chains.
Since its founding, #SHE_BUILDS has created a global leadership network that spans 30 cities across 4 continents, and over 7 different initiatives aimed at positioning women of color as leaders of the new economy.
For more information, visit www.shebuildsinitiative.com.
BellaNaija is a Media Partner for She Builds Initiative