Run, Don’t Walk: This Kelly Rowland Approved Jewelry Brand Is Live On Moda Operandi

Following  the success of Symbols of Authority’s Pre-Fall 2022 Trunk Show in partnership with Moda Operandi, Symbols of Authority has announced the launch of its second Symbols of Authority’s trunkshow in collaboration with the luxury global e-tailer . The Khere collection in silver is exclusively available on Moda Operandi along with other pieces from the brand’s previous collections. 

The Khere collection is SOA’s take on everyday statement essentials for the Symbols of Authority woman. This edit for Moda operandi perfectly defines the soft, romantic and sophisticated side of the Symbols of Authority woman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moda Operandi (@modaoperandi)


Shop @SymbolsofAuthority SS20 now for a limited time at @modaoperandi.

