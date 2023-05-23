International Students in the UK Will Not Be Allowed to Bring Families Effective from January

The UK government has announced new restrictions on student visa routes, aiming to reduce net migration and prevent the misuse of student visas. The changes will primarily affect international students pursuing master’s degrees, except those in postgraduate research programs.

The decision comes in response to a significant increase in the number of dependents accompanying overseas students, which has risen by 750% since 2019, reaching 136,000 individuals.

The statement from the official website of the UK Home Office reads,

New government restrictions to student visa routes will substantially cut net migration by restricting the ability for international students to bring family members on all but post-graduate research routes and banning people from using a student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK. The ONS estimated that net migration was over 500,000 from June 2021 to June 2022. Although partly attributed to the rise in temporary factors, such as the UK’s Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes, last year almost half a million student visas were issued while the number of dependants of overseas students has increased by 750% since 2019, to 136,000 people.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled a package of new restrictions on foreign students. She said the plan aimed at reducing net migration to sustainable levels. “The UK is a top destination for the brightest students to learn at some of the world’s best universities. But we have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of student dependents being brought into the country with visas. It is time for us to tighten up this route to ensure we can cut migration numbers and meet the government’s pledge to the British people to cut net migration. This is the fair thing to do to allow us to better protect our public services while supporting the economy by allowing the students who contribute the most to keep coming here.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan emphasized the importance of attracting top students from around the world to benefit the UK’s universities, economy, and global relationships. He said, “Attracting the top students from around the world isn’t just good for our universities – it’s essential for our economy and building vital global relationships. But the number of family members being brought to the UK by students has risen significantly. It is right we are taking action to reduce this number while maintaining commitment to our International Education Strategy, which continues to enrich the UK’s education sector and make a significant contribution to the wider economy.”

The UK government plans to collaborate with the higher education sector to explore alternative options for allowing exceptional students to bring dependents while studying at UK universities. The government will also review the financial requirements for self-sufficiency and address any misconduct by international student agents.

Read the full statement here.