Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) Empowers Nigerian Creatives to Drive Economic and Social Change in the World

Career News

JA Africa CEO, Simi Nwogugu Among Top 10 Finalists for the Africa Education Medal 2023!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Stand Out On Your Next Outing In Unique Crochet Pieces By Yarnicist Crochet Artistry

Career Features

Why Do We Feel the Need to Move On to the Next Big Thing?

Career Events Promotions

ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Want to Deal with Fear as a Professional? Think Results!

Career Events News Promotions

HerVest set to host Annual Value Up Event to bridge Skills Gap among Women

BN TV Career Inspired

Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi's "How I" Series

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Hey BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business.

The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, receiving a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

Leave a comment below, nominating your favorite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).

Explain why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.

Share the social media handles for the business, so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.

We will only consider legitimate businesses.
Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Additional Terms and Conditions apply.

The competition is now open and will end on the 16th of June. Start nominating your favorites!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Uzoamaka Okafor: Things People Don’t Tell You About Moving to the UK

Chaste Inegbedion: How Jollof Rice Helps Nigerians Abroad Connect Home

BN Book Review: Scarred by Simi Joel | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Your Mind Eating Junk?

“Work & Life In Italy”: Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy
css.php