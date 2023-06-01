Leading the Charge against Period Poverty, The ‘Girls With Period’ Initiative held its ‘Gift a Pad’ Campaign Walk 3.0

Connect with us

The ‘Girls With Period’ Initiative a non for profit organization held it’s 3rd edition of “Gift a Pad” campaign walk 3.0 on Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

The campaign walk with the theme; Gift Pads – Promote Hygiene, was to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day as well as raise awareness on menstrual health and hygiene practices, raise donations that goes towards providing sanitary kits to less privilege girls and women which will help the fight against period poverty.

The campaign walk kicked off at the early hours of the morning by 7:50am from the University of Lagos gate to Alagomeji Bus Stop.

The walk had in attendance reality TV stars like Yvonne Godswill, Adeoluwa Okusaga (Saga) who actively participated, walking alongside other attendees and volunteers who helped to create awareness by sharing flyers and other items as they stopped to speak to people.

The campaign walk was supported by Dr. Munirat Antoinette Lecky, Chief executive officer of Express Multi-Concept Resources(EMR) Group, Nike Fowowe, Media entrepreneur and social media strategist, Pamilerin Adegoke and Chairman of the board of trustees for ‘Girls With Period’, Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh amongst others.

Despite the heavy downpour the guests and volunteers participated in high spirits. Yvonne and Saga expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the cause championed by the ‘Girls With Period’ Initiative.

“The initiative is doing a remarkable job, and I encourage everyone to keep supporting this important cause!”  Yvonne Godswill said as she commended the efforts of the ‘Girls With Period’ initiative.

Adeoluwa Okusaga, popularly known as Saga urged everyone to join in supporting the initiative and make a difference in the lives of less privileged girls and women. “Come rain or shine, the message must be conveyed!” He said.

The Initiative is open to collaborations and support from like-minded brands and individuals who are cognizant of the problems that females face, particularly those who are less fortunate and who share a commitment to eradicating period poverty in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

