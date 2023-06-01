Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.
Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Salsa Night with Mr Buddy
Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: 09036666669 or HERE
Get lost in the magic of Thursday nights at the House of Zaza. DJ Oluwabruce is bringing the heat with the hottest Afro house, happy funk house and piano house beats that will keep you dancing until sunrise.
Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
A comedy live show featuring The Pastor’s wife live on stage, a surprise performance by a guest performer and a standup comedy by Peace Oni.
Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: His Dulce Apartment, 4 Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Didi Museum is hosting its first art exhibition of the year, Vivid Delight, by Ayoola Oluwaseum Omovo and Adedoyin Adelani (Bello). Vivid Delight combines the engaging silhouette paintings of Ayoola with the flawless embellished thread paintings of Adedoyin. It gracefully presents the culmination of the mastery of both artists and their desire to recreate the intensity of life.
Date: Saturday, May 27 – Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Didi Museum, 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Ye Franciscan Night with Nino
Date: Friday, June 2, 2023.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: 09036666669 or HERE
After Dark Friday with Chiby
Date: Friday, June 2, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Get ready for Amapiano District this weekend. You don’t want to miss out on the hottest beats, infectious vibes, and a night of non-stop dancing!
Date: Friday, June 2, 2023.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Another episode of Shuffle is happening this Friday!
Date: Friday, June 2, 2023.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Ancient Stories For Modern Times – A Workshop By World Opera Lab
Worldoperalab from the Netherlands in collaboration with Angels and Muse will be organising a multidisciplinary workshop led by stage director @mirandalakerveld and historian Raheem Oluwafunminiyi, a teacher at Osun State University, Osogbo. This workshop is open to artists, singers, musicians, actors, composers, dancers, performers, writers, visual artists, etc. Participants will work with ancient texts and myths, and explore similarities between cultures. The workshop will focus on stories of fierce female figures from different civilizations.
Date: Friday, June 2 & Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Time: 6 PM & 11 AM.
Venue: Angels and Muse, 5, Sumbo Jibowu, Off Ribadu Road, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Red Bar Lagos, 4b Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE
Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Time: 7 AM.
Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE
Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Nolly Night
A fun house party for Nollywood Creatives and Nollywood lovers!
Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: 15 Amadasun Street, Heirs Park Estate, Igbuefon, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Time: 12 PM
RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE
Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Time: 2 PM.
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!
Date: Monday, June 5, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: 09012705495
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE