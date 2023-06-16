Immerse Yourself in Japanese-Nigerian Fusion at NAKAMA Fragrance Collection Launch

On June 11th, 2023, The Art Hotel in Victoria Island welcomed the birth of NAKAMA with an exclusive launch of its premier home fragrance collection. The collection showcased a range of reed diffusers, scented candles, room sprays, and candle care accessories.

NAKAMA, a Japanese word meaning “companion” or “friend,” perfectly encapsulates the brand’s ethos of creating fragrances that become integral parts of people’s lives. NAKAMA aspires to be a trusted companion in every Nigerian household, filling the air with scents that evoke emotions, memories, and a sense of refined luxury.

The NAKAMA launch was exclusive, and the founder, Amara Musa (also the CEO of Wren Regent Properties Limited), welcomed high-net-worth individuals and celebrities, including Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, alongside his wife, Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Other notable personalities also added glamour to the event, including Femi Banwo, one of the founding partners of Banwo & Ighodalo; Deji Oyebode, who is also a partner at Banwo & Ighodalo; notable fashion designer Deco of D29; as well as Frederick Ugo, Head of Safety & Management at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). They graced the event with sophistication and poise.

The evening celebrated a fusion of Japanese heritage and eclectic Nigerian culture through an olfactory experience. The event showcased the premiere collection, which consisted of 7 reed diffuser fragrances: Remon, Wabi Sabi, Yubari King, Tokyo, Koi, Anba, and Shimizu; 4 scented candles: Ikigai, Okinawa, Rabenda, and Hageshi; 3 room spray fragrances: Aozora, Hanami, and Zakuro. Candle care accessories and samples for corporate packages were also displayed.

Entertainment was indulgent, featuring opera singers, a violinist, and a salsa dance performance. The Art Hotel crafted a variety of cocktail mixes that reflected the NAKAMA collection, accompanied by delicious canapés.

Check out the photos from the event:

