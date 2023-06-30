Catch all The Exciting Moments in Ololade & Deji’s Wedding Video

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Seeing two people choosing to spend the rest of their lives together always leaves a warmth in our hearts. Today, we see the beauty of love through the lens of Ololade and Deji.
The sweethearts exchanged their vows in an intimate white wedding ceremony with their friends and family present to share in their joy. Ololade made a super gorgeous bride and Deji came through looking dapper. After they exchanged their vows, you know what’s next… Yes, Party! They had a lit wedding reception and no one was spared from having fun. The couple and their guest brought the heat to the dancefloor with electrifying moves. Ololade and Deji’s wedding was so much fun, you will catch yourself moving your feet as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit:

Videography @teamdfams
Photography @teamdfams

