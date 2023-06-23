Connect with us

Weddings

Princess & Clifford's White Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Happiness | WATCH

Weddings

A Reunion in Canada Kicked Off Chidinma & Chigozie’s Love Story!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight! See How Yetunde and Adeoluwa Came To Be

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chinaza & Eyo are Secondary School Mates Turned Lovers! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Weddings

It's Time to Spice up Your Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bask in The Thrills of Love With Yvonne and Jeffery's Wedding Video!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mariama & Onis Found Love In The Office 5 Years Ago!

Weddings

Uju and CJ Found Love In a Pandemic - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From The Fuel Station to #EETillForever! See How Ekpere & Ekene Came to Be

Weddings

It Began With an Instagram DM! Enjoy Aku & Uko’s Love Story

Weddings

Princess & Clifford’s White Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Happiness | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The wedding day comes with a lot of beautiful moments. Most importantly, it comes with beautiful memories which will forever be etched in the minds of the couple.

Princess and Clifford had the wedding of their dreams and it was an absolute delight. The fun wedding morning moment with their squad set the perfect tone for their ceremony. Surrounded by their dear friends and beloved family, they exchanged their heartfelt vows as a symbol of their eternal commitment. They switched to the wedding reception and it was a true celebration of love and joy. The groomsmen and bridesmaids came through with infectious energy, captivating everyone with their vibrant dance moves. The lovebirds also graced the dance floor, reminding everyone that indeed, love comes with boundless joy. You certainly won’t want the video to end as you watch.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father
css.php