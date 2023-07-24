Style
Omuhle Gela Will Show You How To Keep It Chic With Just Neutrals & Monochromes 7 Days A Week
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African actress and entrepreneur — Omuhle Gela, a style star who has mastered the art of pulling off chic looks with just neutrals and monochromes.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Omuhle’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Pair a chic black dress with black heels and a blonde wig
Tuesday
Pair a trendy monochrome suit with black heels and blonde curls
Wednesday
Pair a nice monochrome print top with black Palazzo pants. Style your nice hair/wig into a sleek back ponytail.
Thursday
Rock jeans with whites and touches of brown. Add a blazer or coat. Pair the look with sunnies, a face cap and chic sneakers for that extra vibe
Friday
Rock prints. A 2-piece featuring tailored pants and a loose-fitting top paired with nice heels, bone-straight weave and dark goggles like this is fab
Slay the night in a black crop top and mini skirt paired with black pantyhose and heels
Saturday
Rock a soft-toned halter neck dress with neutral heels
Sunday
Pair a flattering white full-length flare dress with sunnies, a sleek brown weave and sunnies
Credit: @omuhlegela