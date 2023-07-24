Connect with us

Omuhle Gela Will Show You How To Keep It Chic With Just Neutrals & Monochromes 7 Days A Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African actress and entrepreneur —  Omuhle Gela, a style star who has mastered the art of pulling off chic looks with just neutrals and monochromes.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Omuhle’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a chic black dress with black heels and a blonde wig

Tuesday

Pair a trendy monochrome suit with black heels and blonde curls

Wednesday

Pair a nice monochrome print top with black Palazzo pants. Style your nice hair/wig into a sleek back ponytail.

Thursday

Rock jeans with whites and touches of brown. Add a blazer or coat. Pair the look with sunnies, a face cap and chic sneakers for that extra vibe

Friday

Rock prints. A 2-piece featuring tailored pants and a loose-fitting top paired with nice heels, bone-straight weave and dark goggles like this is fab

Slay the night in a black crop top and mini skirt paired with black pantyhose and heels

Saturday

Rock a soft-toned halter neck dress with neutral heels

Sunday

Pair a flattering white full-length flare dress with sunnies, a sleek brown weave and sunnies

Credit: @omuhlegela

Credit: @omuhlegela

Related Topics:
