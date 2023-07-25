Connect with us

Let's Talk About Alex Unusual's Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke's BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH

This Is How All The It-Girls Are Wearing Their Braids Now, Thanks Tuke Morgan

 WATCH: Issa Rae Just Schooled Us On Her Dry Skin Routine, Courtesy of Vogue

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspiration? Check These Out | WATCH

Ghana's Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

You Won't Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke's Goddess Passion Twists

2 hours ago

The 1st-ever Big Brother Naija All-Stars season kicked off on Sunday night with a big bang as some of the biggest and most loved personalities from preceding seasons of the Big Brother Naija show made memorable comebacks to Biggie’s house.

One such star was Asogwa Alexandra, famously known as Alex Unusual/the unusual girl who rocked a sultry gem embellished black mermaid dress featuring sheer flare-end sleeves, yellow feather-like attachments and bare mid-section details from Nigerian Custom Clothing Brand SOMO.

Styled by popular celebrity fashion stylist Medlin boss, Alex paired her outfit is a cute side bob from PIXIE SHORTHAIR Salon Lekki a.k.a Patrick’s Beauty Zone, complementary gem earrings, heels, and latte makeup by the amazing Tolu Felix. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Swipe for more stills shot by Timi & De Brains:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asogwa Alexandra A. (@alex_unusual)

Credits

Muse: @alex_unusual

Stylist: @medlinboss
Outfit: @somobysomo
Makeup Artist: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @patricksbeautyzone
Photography: @photokulture

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

