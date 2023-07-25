Let’s Talk About Alex Unusual’s Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

The 1st-ever Big Brother Naija All-Stars season kicked off on Sunday night with a big bang as some of the biggest and most loved personalities from preceding seasons of the Big Brother Naija show made memorable comebacks to Biggie’s house.

One such star was Asogwa Alexandra, famously known as Alex Unusual/the unusual girl who rocked a sultry gem embellished black mermaid dress featuring sheer flare-end sleeves, yellow feather-like attachments and bare mid-section details from Nigerian Custom Clothing Brand — SOMO.

Styled by popular celebrity fashion stylist Medlin boss, Alex paired her outfit is a cute side bob from PIXIE SHORTHAIR Salon Lekki a.k.a Patrick’s Beauty Zone, complementary gem earrings, heels, and latte makeup by the amazing Tolu Felix. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Swipe for more stills shot by Timi & De Brains:

Credits

Muse: @alex_unusual

Stylist: @medlinboss

Outfit: @somobysomo

Makeup Artist: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @patricksbeautyzone

Photography: @photokulture

