Andrea Iyamah's Wedding-Guest Style Involves A Goddess Gown And Halo Headband

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nigerian-Canadian fashion designer Andrea Iyamah recently brought wedding guest glamour, dressed in a red-carpet-worthy floor-length Maria Lucia Hohan goddess gown for her cousin’s wedding.

 

This exquisite green number features striking flared sleeves and a daring plunging neckline that combines to create timeless elegance, accentuating its sleek column silhouette adorned with pleated textures, exuding luxury and sophistication. The captivating asymmetric drape gracefully cinches Andrea’s waist, adding an alluring touch to the overall look.

To exude even more glamour, Andrea elegantly adorned herself with a halo headband that flawlessly complemented her dress, adding an extra dose of allure to her appearance. With a Grecian goddess-like aura, she perfectly embodied the essence of her accompanying caption, “Someone said goddess, and I smiled,” exuding grace and radiance at every turn.

 

Outfit: @marialuciahohanofficial

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

