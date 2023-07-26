Pharrell Williams, Khalid, Simi & Odumodublvck feature in Adekunle Gold’s “Tequila Ever After” Album

Connect with us

Adekunle Gold has revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated album titled “Tequila Ever After.” In addition to his already popular tracks “Ogaranya” and “Party No Dey Stop,” which features Zinoleesky, the album boasts an impressive collection of 18 songs featuring a diverse lineup of talented artists.

Among the notable collaborations are Odumodublvck, the soulful and melodious Simi, the renowned American singer Pharrell Williams, the soulful and soul-stirring Khalid, the legendary American guitarist Nile Rodgers, the gifted American singer and songwriter Coco Jones, the soulful and captivating South African singer Ami Faku, and the talented Malian singer-songwriter Habib Koité.

Took a lot to get here but it has been the wildest ride of my life,” Adekunle Gold said on social media. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, connecting with legends, geniuses, the best producers and creatives. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey. I present to you the Tracklist of my 5th studio album out on Friday 28th July. The music is insane and I’m excited for you all to hear it!”

 

“Tequila Ever After” is a follow-up to his previous project, “Catch Me If You Can,” which was released in 2022.

