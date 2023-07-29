Connect with us

Fill Your Weekend With all the Love & Beauty From Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

A Right Swipe on Tinder and an Instagram DM - Here's How Precious & Abiola's Forever Began!

See The Beauty of love Though The Lens of Esther & Damilola's White Wedding Video

Deborah & Ritchie Went From 'Hello' at a Conference to 'Yes' in Brugge! Enjoy Their #BNBling

Nonso Won Happiness' Heart After Shooting His Second Shot!

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Oma and Victor Made a #VOwToLove23!

Temitayo and Tolu's Wedding Photos Will Add Warmth to Your Day!

Teju and Ohi Formed a Sweet Connection on Twitter 10 Years Ago!

Catch Up on all The Fun, Beauty & Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

You’re in For a Blast With Vera & Ade's Vibrant Igbo-Yoruba Wedding Video!

Fill Your Weekend With all the Love & Beauty From Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

1 day ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!💃🏻

It is another beautiful weekend and as always, you can trust us to spice up your weekend with all the goodies we had going on at the BellaNaija Weddings Zone. After all, what better way to spend your weekend than by revelling in the beauty of love?

We’ve got some super sweet love stories and videos that will get you blushing hard. Not only that, we have some stunning beauty looks to inspire your big day slay! Without further ado, click on the title links below for the most exciting weekend yet!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Come on a Beautiful Journey of Love and Culture with Ibiye & Enobong’s Kalabari-Ibibio Wedding

See The Beauty of Love and Culture Through The Lens of Tessa & Tarhe’s Yoruba-Urhobo Trad!

Emmanuel Met Nikisha at a Get-together & It was Love at First Sight!

It’s #LoveOnCloudA! Enjoy Ada & Ase’s Sweet Love Story and Pre-wedding Photos

The #WDunion23 Began When a Mutual Friend Played Cupid 6 Years Ago!

 

Kerry and Jo’s Garden Proposal Will Give You all The Butterflies of Love!

Lemlem & Oluseyi’s Pre-wedding Shoot in Porto, Portugal is a Beautiful Display of Love and Adventure!

This Beauty Look is Your Guide To Sheer Elegance On Your Big Day!

Start Your Big Day in Style With This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

Make a Classy Statement on Your Yoruba Trad With This Chic Beauty Look!

Slay With Finesse On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Blend Style and Culture Smoothly With This Igbo Beauty Look!

Toni and Lanre Went from Tinder to a Perfect Rooftop Proposal!

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman’s Dance Entrance Will Set Your Mood For The Week!

This Lit Bridal Party Dance Entrance Will Get You Grooving!

This Couple’s Photoshoot Session is All The Sweetness Your Day Needs

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

