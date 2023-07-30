A Right Swipe on Tinder and an Instagram DM – Here’s How Precious & Abiola’s Forever Began!

One of our favourite things about social media is how it can people to “happy ever after”. Precious and Abiola are on their forever journey and it all began with a right swipe on Tinder…well, so they thought.

As they got better acquainted with each other, they discovered that the actual start of their story was in 2016 when Abiola tried shooting his shot with Precious on Instagram but never got a response. As fate would have it, they found their way into each other’s arms four years later on Tinder and it’s been the most exciting ride ever! We can’t get over how smitten they look in their pre-wedding photos and we are super giddy that love found Precious and Abiola!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride Precious:

We both swiped right on each other’s Tinder profile on the 14th of June 2020; I said ‘hey’ and we started a conversation and hours after chatting about the basic stuff, his quiet self asked if I had any gist for him, I laughed and said, “I probably have a lifetime of gist’. This made us exchange numbers, and take the conversation outside Tinder, but unknown to us, this wasn’t really where we began. We talked endlessly through the days via chats and phone calls, we exchanged IG handles at some point, and boom! There it was, the ACTUAL start of our story (lol).

He had sent me a DM sometime in 2016, he tried to make a conversation and sent me his number to reach out on WhatsApp just in case I was responding shabbily because I was barely online on Instagram, but guess who never called or even responded to that? Yup, me. We laughed about it, and he made fun of me using Thanos’ famous“You couldn’t live with your failure, and where did that bring you? Back to me”.Lol. 4 days after we started talking, I saw his comment on one of those “how we started vs where we are ”Twitter threads of a lady who asked the man out, and they were now married with 2kids. He’d commented, “Meanwhile, some of us no see who to ask us out”. I responded with a laughing emoji and said, “Fine boy, come, lemme toast you’.

We got talking on the phone shortly after, and we jokingly said I should give it my best shot. I said some nice things about myself, how I enjoyed talking to him and how I wouldn’t want that to end, after which I asked him to be my boyfriend. There was a ‘not so bad’ comment that we laughed about but no answer, so I demanded a response to my effort. He started explaining that we didn’t know each other well enough, but slowed down when he heard me say I needed an answer in 10seconds.

I started counting down from 10 amidst his emphasis on us not knowing each other, blah blah blah, and when I got to 6, I heard a Yes.I woke up the following day lowkey feeling embarrassed about that entire conversation, so I called him and chipped in,“Oh, we were joking about last night, yeah?”after we exchanged pleasantries and some small talk.He laughed and said,“You’re in a relationship now, ma’am”.The rest, they say, is history.

Credits

Planner: @eventsbyrealeza

Photography: @koredeogunsakin

Assisted by: @beardlessking | @oladoyin_oyegoke

Makeup: @enniethemua

Hairstylist: @hairbymissie_

Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_

Gele:@gelebyiseoluwa

Backdrop: @zenbackdrops