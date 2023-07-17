BNShareYourHustle: Make Meal & Playtime Fun and Safe with Baby Essentials from B.Claire Kids

Hey BNers,

For the July edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

B.Claire Kids |@b.clairekids is our July #BNShareYourHustle feature.

B.Claire Kids designs and sells silicone-based baby feeding ware and essentials, sensory toys, and teething toys.

Their goal is to make feeding safe and fun for babies and toddlers by providing a variety of user-led, friendly, sustainable, non-toxic weaning products with materials made from 100% food-grade silicone, away from plastics, which are filled with toxins and can be quite harmful.

Another key benefit of their products is that they are longer-lasting (compared to plastic), which provides great value for money and helps reduce waste.

With durability being a compelling feature, our products push back against the consumerism of single-use products, ensuring a sustainable future and minimising the environmental impact.

To place an order or for more information on their products, kindly reach out to them on any of the platforms below.

Instgram: @b.clairekids

Whatsapp: 09095056102

Email: [email protected]