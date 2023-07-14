Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to Statement-Making Maternity Looks, Thanks Shalom Blac

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com, we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

Being pregnant doesn’t mean sacrificing your style; Shalom Blac embodies this mindset perfectly. The beauty and lifestyle content creator has showcased that maternity wear doesn’t have to be limited or predictable with her creative and boundary-pushing maternity ensembles.

From sheer dresses and statement jewellery to dresses with cutouts, the mom-to-be has been amping up her style since announcing her first pregnancy earlier in the year.

Scroll on for more of Shalom Blac’s fashion-forward maternity looks.

Cutouts for Days

If you’re comfortable showing some skin, embracing a cutout dress is a stylish way to showcase your baby bump. Cutout dresses offer a modern and edgy twist to maternity fashion, allowing you to embrace your changing body while staying on-trend.

The Bigger the Jewellery, the Better

Shalom Blac fearlessly embraced accessory overload during her pregnancy, demonstrating that there are no limits to expressing your style. From stacking gold bangles to adorning herself with extra-long statement chains, she showcased her affinity for bold and eye-catching accessories.

A Sheer Moment