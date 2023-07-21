Connect with us

You’re in For a Blast With Vera & Ade's Vibrant Igbo-Yoruba Wedding Video!

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Love is such a powerful force. We will always be in awe of how it brings people of different cultures together. Today, we get to revel in one of the many beauties of love and it is all thanks to Vera and Ade!

The gorgeous Igbo bride, Vera tied the knot with the love of her life, Ade in a vibrant trad and it was a smooth blend of beauty, culture and of course, love. Repping both cultures, the lovebirds stepped out looking absolutely dashing in their outfits. It was such a delight seeing them perform the marriage rites of both cultures. After Vera presented the wine to the love of her life as the Igbo culture demands, they both changed into their Yoruba traditional attires and gave us a show with their dance entrance. The atmosphere was super pumped and we could feel the excitement that filled the whole hall. Their wedding video was nothing short of beautiful and you will definitely love every bit of it.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @wrgoimagery
Featured Image @wrgoimagery

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

