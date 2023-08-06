BNxBBNAllStars: Princess Has Been Evicted from the House

The drama and excitement on the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition in the past week have culminated in the first eviction of the show.

Princess has become the first housemate to be evicted from the show. Princess, Seyi, and Ike received the lowest percentage of votes from viewers, but Princess was decided upon as the evictee by Biggie’s jury, which included former housemates Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike.

Ilebaye received two strikes for her conduct during the week, and Cee-C will receive punishment for goading.

Ilebaye has been found guilty of violence for raising her hands against Cee-C and Doyin and has been issued 2 strikes. One more strike and she'll be out of the house.

Big Brother has found Cee-C guilty of goading and will be punished during the week. She and Ilebaye are also exempted from the HOH games, the Pardon Me Please and the Black Envelope Challenge this week.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as usual, made a fashion statement with his look on stage.

If the events of the last two weeks are anything to go by, the excitement is just heating up.

See how it all went down tonight at the live eviction show:

