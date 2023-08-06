Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Served 'Charming Gangster' At The First #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

#BNxBBNAllStars: Princess Has Been Evicted from the House

Pete Edochie Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude | Watch

Watch Episode 4 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

Watch Episode 5 (Paint Me) of "Visa on Arrival" Season 3

If You Want to Keep Your Favourite Housemate in the #BBNaijaAllStars House, Here are 5 Things You Should Do

#BNxBBNAllStars: Kiddwaya is the New HOH, Angel and Soma Receive Immunity from Eviction

Watch Episode 7 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

#BBNaija Jury, “Pardon Me Please" & More Highlights of the First BBNAllStars Eviction Show

Tonight, we witnessed the first eviction of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season. As always, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up in a statement look albeit Street Style this time.

Rocking a denim 2-piece featuring baggy capri pants and a tailored blazer from a fast-rising Nigerian brand T.I Nathan layered with an embellished black shirt, Ebuka served charming gangster vibes. He paired his outfit with edgy ankle boots, a beret, dark goggles and black earrings. Swipe for shots by Oladayo The Great:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oladayo The Great (@theoladayo)

Credits:

Muse: @ebuka
Outfit: @tinathan.official
Photography: @theoladayo
Location: @periwinkleresidences

