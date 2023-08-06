Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Served ‘Charming Gangster’ At The First #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

Tonight, we witnessed the first eviction of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season. As always, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up in a statement look albeit Street Style this time.

Rocking a denim 2-piece featuring baggy capri pants and a tailored blazer from a fast-rising Nigerian brand T.I Nathan layered with an embellished black shirt, Ebuka served charming gangster vibes. He paired his outfit with edgy ankle boots, a beret, dark goggles and black earrings. Swipe for shots by Oladayo The Great:

